Portage swears in 2 new police officers

PORTAGE — Mayor Sue Lynch swore in two new officers, Michael Feliciano and Tyler Bohling, at the start of a City Council meeting Tuesday.

“We’re excited to have them,” Police Chief Michael Candiano said.

“It’s harder and harder to get people to do this job,” Candiano said, but he’s impressed with the quality of the applicants chosen.

Police in Portage have had to deal with a lot of mental health cases in the city recently, and four officers have been assaulted so far this year. Those are disturbing trends, he said.

