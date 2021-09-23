Portage Township earns state acclaim

“It means that we do our job every day,” Clancy said about the award. “You can’t define what you do by a definition of the office. It is a compilation of everything and that the township goes beyond the definition to serve residents. Most people think of a township as providing assistance, but there are so many ways to reach out to help people.”

Clancy said the award is recognition of all township employees and the township’s leadership team, all of whom “go the extra mile” to serve residents. In addition, he said, it is a reflection of the community “because without them, we couldn’t do for residents what we do.”

The Portage Township Trustee’s office continued to operate throughout the pandemic. Staff also worked hand-in-hand with the Portage Township Food Pantry when the pandemic first struck, taking over distribution of food so that pantry volunteers could shelter in place.

The pantry, with the assistance of the township, more than doubled the number of people served and township staff lead a fundraising effort which collected more than $50,000 to keep the pantry’s shelves stocked.