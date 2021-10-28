Portage Township Trustee celebrates opening of new cemetery offices

PORTAGE — Founded in 1852, McCool Cemetery is the burial place for many of Portage Township’s early settlers.

Operated by Portage Township Trustee Brendan Clancy, the cemetery celebrated the opening of a new cemetery office recently with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Designed to fit into the historic setting of the cemetery, the brick and wrought iron structure is nestled adjacent to the oldest part of the cemetery.

The cemetery sits on approximately 20 acres and is the final resting site of more than 500 veterans dating back to the Civil and Spanish American wars. In 2009, the cemetery was recognized as a State of Indiana Cemetery Registry of Historic Sites location with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The new building will be the home to Portage Township Cemetery Director Debbie Clem and assistant Melinda Hansell as well as the cemetery maintenance department. The new building includes offices, waiting area, family room, kitchen, restrooms and a maintenance garage. It also includes exterior access to restrooms for those visiting the cemetery.

Clem and Hansell cut the ribbon to mark the building’s official opening, surrounded by local business and government representatives.

