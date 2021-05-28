Portage Township Y participates in Summer Food Service Program

The Portage Township YMCA has announced plans to participate in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

Free meals will be made available to all children 18 and younger and to persons over 18 years who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled.

Free meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all participants. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits.