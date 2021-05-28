Portage Township Y participates in Summer Food Service Program

The Portage Township YMCA has announced plans to participate in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).
Free meals will be made available to all children 18 and younger and to persons over 18 years who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled.
Free meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all participants. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Meals will be provided at a first-come, first-served basis on weekdays through Aug. 10.
For further information, contact Joanie Sulivan at 219- 762-9622. All meals will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Portage Township YMCA, 3100 Willowcreek Road. For additional meal service times and locations, visit the Portage Township YMCA website at www.ymcaofportage.org.