Portage Township YMCA hosts Heroes and Villains night

PORTAGE — The Portage Township YMCA hosts its special family night from 6-8 p.m. March 6 at Woodland Park’s Oakwood Hall.

The Heroes and Villains themed night is for parents and children or adults and child couples and families. Attire is themed, dress-up or semi-casual, and open to the public.

Cathi Srednoselac, YMCA Youth & Family Programs Director, has chaired the YMCA Active Learning Preschool Academy fundraiser since its inception and is excited about how it has grown over the years.

“What started as a small idea has turned into an annual tradition for Portage and surrounding communities," Srednoselac said. “Our goal is to provide a special evening for all types of families and most importantly, you get to be your child’s first prom date.”

It includes catered food by Cappo’s Casual Dining with music and professional photos by Classic Photo. The evening closes with the Y’s iconic balloon-drop and take-home gift .

Tickets are $30 per couple and $15 each additional person if purchased before March 2. The cost is $36 a couple and $18 each additional person March 2 and beyond. Tickets can be purchased at the YMCA or online, now through the day of the dance.

For more information, call 219-762-9622 or visit www.ymcaofportage.org.

