Portage Township YMCA sponsors Turkey Trot

PORTAGE — The Portage Township YMCA hosts its 21st annual Turkey Trot Nov. 25.

The Trot is a competitive and professionally timed 5K walk or run with a free Kids 1K Fun Run.

Races begin at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving morning and typically wrap up with race awards by 11 a.m.

Registration for the race is online only at www.runsignup.com. Racers registering through Nov. 7 are guaranteed a long-sleeve commemorative shirt and finisher medal.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, in 2020, the Portage Township YMCA was able to host its annual event, but it looked quite different than it had in years past.

“We had big plans for our 20th anniversary, but for the safety of everyone involved, we had to do staggered start times and we were unable to hold an in-person awards ceremony. It was still an amazing event and we are so thankful to everyone that participated. For our 21st though, we want to bring back the fun," said Shannon Burhans, CEO.

This year, the Y plans to return the event to as normal as possible provided local, state and federal guidance permit them to do so.