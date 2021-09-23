Portage Townsip earns state acclaim

PORTAGE — Cited for its excellence in serving residents of Portage Township, the Portage Township Trustee’s office was recognized this week as Township of the Year.
Portage Township Trustee Brendan Clancy accepted the award from Debbie Driskell, executive director of the Indiana Township Association during a banquet in Indianapolis.
In addition to the Township of the Year award, Eva Cloyd, the township’s bookkeeper of 39 years, was presented with the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Award in recognition for her going above and beyond by not only helping Portage Township, by helping others throughout the state. Cloyd is retiring at the end of the year.
Driskell specifically cited work by the South Haven Fire Department and the creation of the Portage Township Autism Action Coalition as exemplary achievements accomplished by Clancy and the township staff.
In addition to providing assistance to families in need, the Portage Township Trustees office also operates the Bonner Senior Center, Portage Township Parks Department and Portage Township Cemeteries.
Portage Township was among several Indiana township trustee offices nominated for this year’s Township of the Year distinction. Portage Township’s nomination was backed by several letters of support including from State. Sen. Karen Tallian, Portage Mayor Sue Lynch, Porter County Council President Jeremy Rivas, Portage Township Schools Superintendent Amanda Alaniz, Portage Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Nancy Simpson, Portage Township YMCA President/CEO Shannon Burhans, US Steelworkers Local 6787 President Pete Trinidad, Portage Township Food Pantry Director Bobbie DeKemper, South Haven Lions Club President Jason Kegebein, Shirley Heinze Land Trust Director of Engagement Bonnie Hawksworth and Porter County RSVP Regional Director Evelyn Harris.
“It means that we do our job every day,” Clancy said about the award. “You can’t define what you do by a definition of the office. It is a compilation of everything and that the township goes beyond the definition to serve residents. Most people think of a township as providing assistance, but there are so many ways to reach out to help people.”
Clancy said the award is recognition of all township employees and the township’s leadership team, all of whom “go the extra mile” to serve residents. In addition, he said, it is a reflection of the community “because without them, we couldn’t do for residents what we do.”
The Portage Township Trustee’s office continued to operate throughout the pandemic. Staff also worked hand-in-hand with the Portage Township Food Pantry when the pandemic first struck, taking over distribution of food so that pantry volunteers could shelter in place.
The pantry, with the assistance of the township, more than doubled the number of people served and township staff lead a fundraising effort which collected more than $50,000 to keep the pantry’s shelves stocked.
Under Clancy’s leadership, a partnership was formed with Porter County entities leading to the construction of a new building which not only houses the trustee’s office, but the food pantry and county offices as well.
While the Bonner Senior Center, which in recent years has seen building additions and renovations, shut down during the height of the pandemic, staff continued to serve meals five days a week to hundreds of seniors through curbside pick-up service or delivery by center bus drivers.
Clancy created the Portage Township Autism Action Coalition, partnering with first responding agencies and the Portage Township Schools. More than $10,000 was raised to provide nearly 189 autism sensory kits to all first responders responsible for service in Portage Township as well as each public-school building. PTAAC is continuing its efforts to assist those on the spectrum and will launch an emergency identification bracelet in the spring and has partnered with the Portage Township YMCA in hopes of offering water safety classes in 2022.
The South Haven Fire Department attained an ISO rating of 3, a rare accomplishment for any fire department. It also continued to provide community outreach activities from a children’s Christmas event to CPR classes to fire safety education and more.
Clancy has also undertaken efforts to continue to grow the township’s response to residents and recently completed construction of a new cemetery office building.