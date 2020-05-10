Portage woman a mother to more than 400 children

"We had some of them since birth, and we're their mom and dad until they leave with new people who will be their parents. Once they leave, you have to let go. You worry about them, dream about them and hear them cry and realize they are not here. It's not easy. It's very traumatic on our family," Wozniak said.

She said God gave her the perfect husband when she and Henry married in 1967. She lost him April 22 when he died due to complications from a fall.

"He was the perfect husband with all the little ones. It was so sad when he passed because he did all the cooking and babysitting. When you would see Henry he was in his recliner with three little ones on his lap," Wozniak said.

And although Wozniak has no intention of retiring from her foster care job, she does intend to go from taking care of up to five children to two or three.

"(Foster care) is the love of my life. I'll have to slow down a little because my husband is not here," she said.

Wozniak grew up in Portage and knew at age 8 that she wanted to become a foster care parent.

"There was a young couple that were foster care parents in my church when I was growing up, and I admired them. I remember thinking that I'd love to do that when I grow up," she said.