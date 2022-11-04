Portage Y hosts Turkey Trot Thanksgiving Day

PORTAGE —The Portage Township YMCA hosts its 22nd annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning.

It's a competitive and professionally timed 5K walk or run with a Free Kids 1K Fun Run. The Turkey Trot is a staple in the Portage community, with racers coming from all over the Region to participate.

Races begin at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving morning and typically wrap up with race awards by 11 a.m.

Registration for the race can be found online only, at www.runsignup.com. While race registrations will continue through the morning of the event, Nov. 1 was the deadline for participants to be guaranteed a long-sleeve commemorative shirt and for sponsors to have their logos on the shirts.

Proceeds from the race typically support the Portage Township YMCA’s annual support campaign that is used to scholarship families of all types and make membership and programming affordable for all.

This year’s trot comes with a twist if participants so choose.

Making the most out of its capital campaign, #POOLFORPORTAGE, this year the Y is offering both an individual and team fundraising option which will not only earn the campaigner a free race registration after $100 in raised donations, but proceeds from this option will support the pool campaign, putting the Portage Township YMCA one step closer to its 6.3 million dollar goal.

For sponsorship opportunities or questions, contact BMendoza@ymcaofportage.org. To learn more about the Portage Township YMCA visit www.ymcaofportage.org.