PORTAGE — Working at a sewage treatment plant might not seem glamorous, but it’s a good job, plant Superintendent Tracie Marshall told a group of Portage High School seniors during Youth Government Day.

“You don’t create jobs if you can’t flush toilets,” Director of Planning and Community Development A.J. Monroe told them. In other words, infrastructure needs to be in place before development happens.

On Youth Government Day, students got a behind-the-scenes look at how municipal government operates, including a tour of the treatment plant.

Karl Nelson, director of operations at the plant, acknowledged the smell of raw sewage during the tour. “It’s like a woman wearing perfume in the office you work in,” he said. "By the end of the day, you don’t smell the perfume anymore."

Nelson didn’t sugarcoat the process while putting it in layman’s terms.

“What’s in your toilet is what you’re going to see in here,” he explained near the start of the tour. Bags collect paper and other items flushed alongside human waste. Don’t look in the bags, he advised.

“That’s a 5.1-million-gallon swimming pool,” Nelson quipped as he showed one of the large tanks where gray water is moved closer to becoming clear in a 15- to 24-hour journey through the plant.

The treatment plant can handle 5.4 million gallons of water per day, Marshall said.

As water flows through the treatment process, microscopic bacteria feed on the waste. That surprised students like Dawan Davis, who thought chlorine might be used.

“Grease is my No. 1 enemy, and it’s yours, too,” Nelson said. He urged the seniors to tell others not to pour grease down the drain, where it clogs pipes. Instead, pour it into a container and put it in the wastebasket to go to the landfill. Wipe out the pan with a paper towel, too, to get residual grease as well.

The treatment plant processes about 1,500 pounds of grease a week.

Seniors Lindsay Pickering and Emma Sulski, who serve as lifeguards at the campground resort on the other side of the sewage plant’s fence, were glad to see what happens at the plant. They’ve wondered what goes on there, they said.

The plant is getting upgrades soon. Four clarifiers – large tanks where sediment is separated out – are 43 years old and starting to fail. A federal grant will help the city pay for their replacement.

The city is also seeking state funding for a solar array at the plant to reduce NIPSCO bills by 30%, a savings of $200,000 a year. That will be especially helpful in summer, when the campground next door fills up and puts a strain on the supply of electricity to the plant, Marshall said.

“We could not do all these projects if we didn’t partner with the state and the federal government,” Mayor Sue Lynch said. “It’s how we make things happen in the city. We cannot do this ourselves.”

At the downtown fire station, Fire Chief Randy Wilkening showed seniors Lindsay Pickering and Manolo Hood advanced equipment the department uses. That includes a battery-operated machine to perform CPR automatically, The number of lives saved increased after the machines began being used.

Police Chief Michael Candiano gave Dawan Davis a look at all the work that goes on behind the scenes at the police station. Davis, who wants to become a prosecutor, said he goes past the station often but had no idea how much goes on there.

