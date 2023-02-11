Ballots for the May 2 primary were supposed to be taking their final shape this weekend.

But there is plenty of election drama to play out before they can print Lake County ballots.

A dozen Lake County candidates are being challenged and face possible removal Feb. 21 by the county election board if they are found to have violated state election laws.

Judges in federal and state courts have yet to rule on lawsuits alleging that East Chicago and Gary failed to draw council district maps that give voters equitable representation in local government. Those suits could affect 60 people running for council seats.

Hundreds of Democrats and Republicans signed up between Jan. 4 and Feb. 3 to win their party’s nomination to run in this fall’s general election for scores of municipal offices in 29 cities and towns across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

But more than 20 had a change of mind last week and withdrew their candidacies in Lake and LaPorte counties.

Among those not running for reelection: Merrillville Clerk-Treasurer Kelly White Gibson and Hobart City Councilman David Vinzant in the Democratic party primary. Joe Shudick, the former Ross Township trustee, withdrew as a candidate for Merrillville Town Council Ward 1 in the Democratic primary.

Democrats Allan “Coach” Simmons and Kevin Ballard withdrew as opponents to Highland Clerk Treasurer Mark Herak, who is now running unopposed this spring.

Nevertheless, multiple candidates are running for dozens of contested races for mayor and other municipal offices.

Lake County

Seven Cedar Lake Republicans are fighting over three seats on the Town Council.

Crown Point Republicans Joe Sanders and Matt Lake are competing for the GOP nomination for the City Council’s 5th District seat.

There are no contests in Dyer for either party.

Thirty-four East Chicago Democrats are contesting the offices of mayor, clerk and all nine seats on the City Council and one on the Republican side.

East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland will be waging a reelection campaign this spring against a well-known Democratic challenger: Adrian Santos. Santos previously served as 1st District councilman and city clerk. Only last year, voters elected him North Township trustee.

Copeland, no stranger to the city, served on the council and became East Chicago’s first black mayor in 2010.

City Clerk Richard “Rich” Medina is being challenged this spring by Democrats Benita White Arnold, Dixie M. Maciel and Samuel Smith Jr.

On the Republican side of the East Chicago ballot, Arthur Santos Sr. and Travis Adonis Francis are battling for the party's nomination for mayor.

Gary voters will be asked to choose in the Democratic primary from among 34 candidates for mayor and the nine seats on the Common Council.

Mayor Jerome Prince faces challenges from two Democrats — a political newcomer and a seasoned campaigner. Sen. Eddie Melton was first elected to the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, representing Gary, Lake Station, New Chicago, Hobart, Merrillville and part of Crown Point. Danien J. Walls, a Gary truck driver trained in real estate development, is running for his first public office.

Democratic Party Chairman Jim Wieser is seeking to remove Walls from the ballot, on grounds that he has no history of having voted as a Democrat.

In Griffith, Republicans James “Jim” Marker and Tony Terzarial are fighting for the GOP nomination for the 1st Ward seat on the Town Council.

Ten Hammond Democrats are competing for five seats on its City Council.

Fourteen Hobart Democrats are contesting the offices of mayor, city judge and three seats on the City Council.

Jerry Herzog, a former Hobart councilman, and Councilman Josh Huddlestun are vying for their party’s nomination for mayor.

City Judge William Longer, who has served 30 years on the bench, is being challenged by Joseph Nugent, a Hobart-based attorney who has been practicing law since 2006.

The Democratic Party ballot in Lake Station features contests among 13 candidates for mayor, clerk-treasurer and five City Council seats.

Mayor Bill Carroll is seeking a second term in office. He is challenged by Neil Anderson, a former councilman.

Clerk-Treasurer Brenda Samuels is running for her second term. She is challenged by Candy Collazo.

Merrillville voters may choose from among 14 Democrats for clerk-treasurer and five Town Council seats.

Joe Petruch, a former town police chief, and Eric O’Neal January, a certified public accountant, are vying to oust Clerk-Treasurer Kelly White Gibson.

Eight Munster Republican candidates are contesting four Town Council seats.

Schererville Republicans Caleb S. Johnson and Ashley Veitkus are competing for the 5th Ward seat on the Town Council.

Eight St. John Republicans are competing for clerk-treasurer and three council seats.

Clerk-Treasurer Bethany "Beth" Hernandez is seeking reelection to a third term. She is opposed by Kim Schaver.

There are no contests for either party in the city of Whiting or the towns of Winfield and Schneider.

Porter County

Republicans Lloyd “Buck” Kittredge Jr. and John T. VanDenburgh are competing for Chesterton’s 2nd District Town Council seat.

Democrats Dane V. Lafata and Eric M. Robinson are running for Chesterton’s 3rd District Town Council seat.

Republicans Phillip J. Anderson, Blake Jefferson Sr. and Jill Striker are running for the Kouts 3rd District Town Council seat.

Republicans Austin Bonta and John M. Cannon are running for Portage mayor.

Bonta is co-founder and manager of SoundTide Music School of Portage. Cannon is a former city councilman who served nine months as mayor in 2019 when the office became vacant.

Democrats Terri Clark and Elizabeth (Turzai) Modesto are running for Portage clerk-treasurer.

Four Democrats are running for the two at-large seats on the Portage City Council.

In the town of Porter, Democrats Corinne Peffers and Erik Wagner are running for their party’s nomination to replace outgoing Clerk-Treasurer Carol Pomeroy.

In Valparaiso, two Democrats and two Republicans are running in the spring primary to succeed Mayor Matt Murphy, a Republican, who will not be seeking a second term.

The two Democrats are Pamela Schroeder and Hannah Trueblood, a real estate broker making her first run for public office. Republicans Jon Costas and Art Elwood are running for their party's nomination. Costas served as Valparaiso mayor for 16 years.

Democrats Barbara Domer and Drew Wenger are competing for their party’s nomination to fill the Valparaiso City Council’s 3rd District seat.

LaPorte County

Five Democrats have filed for Michigan City mayor: City Council members Angela Deuitch and Michael Mack; Johnny Stimley, a former councilman; Mark Yagelski, a LaPorte County Councilman; and Ron Meer, who served eight years as mayor.

Multiple Democrats are contesting City Council seats in the 1st, 2nd and 4th districts.