Porter commissioner objects to plan for federal money

VALPARAISO — Porter County Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, objects to the county’s American Rescue Plan spending ordinance.
He asked when the plan was drafted and by whom.
“You came into the room,” said Board of Commissioners Vice President Laura Blaney, D-South, said. “It was in the side chambers where (County Attorney) Scott (McClure) and I were working on it.”
Biggs said he “didn’t have any benefit of input.”
Blaney reminded him he knew commissioners were working on it for a long time.
“Not once did you ever come up to me and say, ‘What’s being included? Can I be involved?” said Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center.
The ordinance sets out how Porter County plans to spend the first half of the $33 million allotted to the county by the federal American Rescue Plan Act. It was approved in a 2-1 vote.
• $25,000 for a behavioral health study to look at ways to address the county’s high number of suicides. Last year, the county saw 33 suicides; 19 have occurred so far this year, said County Council member Greg Simms, D-3rd.
• $785,000 to enlarge the jury assembly room for bigger jury pools; information technology for the jail, sheriff’s department and courts, and architect fees for space planning to mitigate or limit the spread of COVID-19
• $500,000 to township trustees to help individuals, small businesses and nonprofits negatively affected by COVID-19
• $1 million to the Porter County Redevelopment Commission to assist small businesses
• $2.5 million to complete the Porter County stretch of the Marquette Trail
• $5.5 million for renovations and upgrades to the Memorial Opera House and the Porter County Museum, including an addition connecting the two county-owned buildings. The opera house was built in 1893; the old jail and sheriff’s residence, now housing the museum, in 1871.
• $150,000 for building upgrades at the Indiana Welcome Center
• Up to $1.2 million in bonuses for eligible county employees
• $4 million for stormwater infrastructure projects, including Stimson Drain, near the Porter County Fairgrounds, and Shorewood Forest
“You’re going to spend $5.5 million on a building for holding plays?” Biggs asked.
Why not set aside money to address the next wave of COVID-19, he asked. “Two weeks ago, you had to wear masks to get into our building.”
“One of the things not permitted is a rainy day fund,” Blaney answered.
Valparaiso resident Penny Kuzmich asked why the county’s money isn’t being used for school HVAC equipment or drainage issues near her home. The county is responsible for unincorporated areas. The schools and municipalities each got money from the federal government, Good said.
County Council President Jeremy Rivas agreed with the commissioners’ plan.
“There’s nothing that sticks out as crazy,” he said. “None of these projects are recent. These are old projects we’ve been working on.”
The money to township trustees, who weren’t given any federal aid directly, will help address struggling individuals’ needs, Rivas said. “I really think the money going to the trustees is a great gesture by the county.”
Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail