Porter commissioner objects to plan for federal money

VALPARAISO — Porter County Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, objects to the county’s American Rescue Plan spending ordinance.

He asked when the plan was drafted and by whom.

“You came into the room,” said Board of Commissioners Vice President Laura Blaney, D-South, said. “It was in the side chambers where (County Attorney) Scott (McClure) and I were working on it.”

Biggs said he “didn’t have any benefit of input.”

Blaney reminded him he knew commissioners were working on it for a long time.

“Not once did you ever come up to me and say, ‘What’s being included? Can I be involved?” said Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center.

The ordinance sets out how Porter County plans to spend the first half of the $33 million allotted to the county by the federal American Rescue Plan Act. It was approved in a 2-1 vote.

• $25,000 for a behavioral health study to look at ways to address the county’s high number of suicides. Last year, the county saw 33 suicides; 19 have occurred so far this year, said County Council member Greg Simms, D-3rd.