Porter County assessor teams will wear official gear for easy identification

“I just want to protect our people,” Larson said.

“That’s why they have those bright shirts. They should be wearing them,” Snyder said.

In other business, the council voted 7-0 to treat as a transfer the employee who left the prosecutor’s office to work for a local judge. That allows the employee to keep her longevity benefits, including four weeks of vacation, and protects the county from having to pay her for an extra four weeks of vacation time this year. Had she left the county’s payroll for a job elsewhere, the accrued vacation time would have been included in her final paycheck.

In another matter, Larson said he has heard that Porter County contractors are at a competitive disadvantage when bidding on Northwest Indiana projects, including in their own county.

“It seems like some of those local contractors aren’t getting these contracts,” Larson said.

Lake and LaPorte counties give a preference to local contractors that in effect allows local contractors to bid up to 10% higher on a project there and still get the job, he said.

Porter County should do the same, he said.

“It’s not a bad thought,” Whitten said.

It would be up to the Board of Commissioners to determine whether to set that policy for competitive bids on county projects.

