Porter County assessor teams will wear official gear for easy identification

VALPARAISO — The 18 teams of workers out in the field for the Porter County Assessor’s Office will be instructed to wear shirts that clearly identify them as county employees, Assessor Jon Snyder promised.
The Porter County Council granted permission to for Snyder to shuffle money around inside his budget to pay for website maintenance and other expenses.
But Councilman Jeff Larson, R-At-Large, urged Snyder to use shirts or signage to let property owners that his teams in the field have a legitimate reason for going on private property.
“During COVID, people are already freaked out,” Larson said.
Snyder said one of the complications is that the department has just one marked car, so the teams are using private vehicles.
Magnetic signs don’t last very long, he said.
Councilman Bob Poparad, D-1st, said employees could just drive with an arm holding the sign in place during the council meeting filled with humorous comments.
Councilman Dan Whitten, D-At-Large, suggested some Porter County residents don’t want “revenuers” showing up on their property.
One employee of the assessor’s office showed up at his garage without a special shirt, although the other person with him wore one, Poparad said.
“I just want to protect our people,” Larson said.
“That’s why they have those bright shirts. They should be wearing them,” Snyder said.
In other business, the council voted 7-0 to treat as a transfer the employee who left the prosecutor’s office to work for a local judge. That allows the employee to keep her longevity benefits, including four weeks of vacation, and protects the county from having to pay her for an extra four weeks of vacation time this year. Had she left the county’s payroll for a job elsewhere, the accrued vacation time would have been included in her final paycheck.
In another matter, Larson said he has heard that Porter County contractors are at a competitive disadvantage when bidding on Northwest Indiana projects, including in their own county.
“It seems like some of those local contractors aren’t getting these contracts,” Larson said.
Lake and LaPorte counties give a preference to local contractors that in effect allows local contractors to bid up to 10% higher on a project there and still get the job, he said.
Porter County should do the same, he said.
“It’s not a bad thought,” Whitten said.
It would be up to the Board of Commissioners to determine whether to set that policy for competitive bids on county projects.
