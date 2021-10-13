Porter County bridges past their prime

At one of the bridges the county is working on, the soil at the foundation turned out to be peat — that’s basically muck 20 feet deep, which will cost an additional $750,000 just to dig out the peat and replace it with better soil, Thompson said.

The bridge by Brummitt Elementary School in Chesterton is estimated at more than $2 million, with the federal government paying $800,000 of the cost.

“Only now is our fund getting to where we can take care of these bridges,” Novotney said.

“I think that is in fact the good news, that we’re addressing these long-neglected infrastructure needs,” council Vice President Mike Jessen, R-4th, said. “All of these infrastructure needs should be, I think, the highest priority to us.”

Novotney noted the impact of public infrastructure investments. In South Haven, where the county has pumped millions into drainage and road work, homeowners are replacing roofs and siding and doing landscaping to fix up homes.