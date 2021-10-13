Porter County bridges past their prime

VALPARAISO — Porter County is ramping up an effort to address its aging bridges.
“We have 130 bridges. Half of those are beyond their life expectancy,” County Engineer Michael Novotney told the County Council.
“The average age of our bridges is 53 years,” Planning and Development Director Robert Thompson said. “You hope to get 75 years out of our bridges — if they’re maintained.”
The council approved devoting six of the Highway Department employees to bridge work with the understanding that they will be reassigned to snowplow duty as needed.
Four bridges have failed in recent years. One bridge — fortunately in a remote agricultural area — has a weight limit of less than 8 tons. “A school bus cannot go over that bridge right now,” Thompson said.
Earlier this year, the Board of Commissioners doubled the county’s tax rate for bridge work, which remains among the lowest in the state. The bridge rate diverts a portion of the overall county tax rate toward bridges, away from other county spending. It doesn’t generate additional revenue for the county.
“Our bridges are aging, and they’re aging badly,” Thompson said. “We’re getting there, but unfortunately it still takes time.”
The county is in the midst of a 20-year program to address bridge issues, Novotney said. It gets expensive.
At one of the bridges the county is working on, the soil at the foundation turned out to be peat — that’s basically muck 20 feet deep, which will cost an additional $750,000 just to dig out the peat and replace it with better soil, Thompson said.
The bridge by Brummitt Elementary School in Chesterton is estimated at more than $2 million, with the federal government paying $800,000 of the cost.
“Only now is our fund getting to where we can take care of these bridges,” Novotney said.
“I think that is in fact the good news, that we’re addressing these long-neglected infrastructure needs,” council Vice President Mike Jessen, R-4th, said. “All of these infrastructure needs should be, I think, the highest priority to us.”
Novotney noted the impact of public infrastructure investments. In South Haven, where the county has pumped millions into drainage and road work, homeowners are replacing roofs and siding and doing landscaping to fix up homes.
Council President Jeremy Rivas said the county’s higher bridge tax rate will lead to $7.7 million in the cumulative bridge fund next year. That and the stormwater management fee charged to property owners in unincorporated areas were good decisions. “We’re tackling infrastructure, which is a part of our responsibility as a county,” he said.
However, the county still lacks a permanent solution for maintaining its 800 miles of roads, he noted.
