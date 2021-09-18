Porter County budget has major trimming ahead

As of June 30, the county owed $10.4 million for the county jail, with a payoff date of January 2024. Another $18.8 million is for stormwater projects, paid off in January 2039. Finally, $26.9 million is due in January 2037 for various capital projects throughout the county and to pay insurance costs.

Sansone also singled out the insurance fund, which is projected to receive $8.6 million in revenue next year, the same as this year. That fund should have at least 30% set aside for cash reserves, if not 50%, she said. “Insurance is so volatile. You don’t know what type of claims you’re going to have, etc.”

“Our auditor has been sounding the alarm on this fund for about a year and a half,” County Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said.

The county has seen its tax base grow, which protects the county somewhat from property tax caps. Increased overall assessed valuation helps keep the tax rate down.

Among the big areas for concern is that the county’s budgeted expenses in the general fund — the main checking account — are $2 million more than estimated revenue. That’s a $2 million hit on the county’s cash reserves.

Assuming expenses grow 3% annually, that deficit spending would increase by an average of $2.5 million annually through 2024, the report said.