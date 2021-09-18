Porter County budget has major trimming ahead

VALPARAISO — Porter County officials have proposed $2.3 million in additional spending for 2022. The County Council is planning to slash that to $800,000.
Paige Sansone, partner with the Baker Tilly consulting firm, walked the council through her firm’s 69 pages of recommendations at a recent meeting.
Compared to many other counties, Porter County is in good shape financially, she said.
However, the county might consider adding a public safety income tax, Sansone said. A 25-cent tax rate would generate $3 million for the E911 service.
“Your expenses are really increasing for this fund, but your revenues are not,” she said. That’s why counties are adopting public safety income tax rates. “Keeping that budget to $2.1 million, I think, is going to be a difficult task.”
“Your local income tax is one of the lowest in the state,” Sansone added.
This is an unusual year for E911 spending in Porter County; the county is moving the dispatch service from the Porter County Jail to the top floor of the old jail at 157 Franklin St. in downtown Valparaiso. That comes with all new equipment.
Porter County has three outstanding debts, and most counties have a list that would fill the entire page, Sansone said.
As of June 30, the county owed $10.4 million for the county jail, with a payoff date of January 2024. Another $18.8 million is for stormwater projects, paid off in January 2039. Finally, $26.9 million is due in January 2037 for various capital projects throughout the county and to pay insurance costs.
Sansone also singled out the insurance fund, which is projected to receive $8.6 million in revenue next year, the same as this year. That fund should have at least 30% set aside for cash reserves, if not 50%, she said. “Insurance is so volatile. You don’t know what type of claims you’re going to have, etc.”
“Our auditor has been sounding the alarm on this fund for about a year and a half,” County Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said.
The county has seen its tax base grow, which protects the county somewhat from property tax caps. Increased overall assessed valuation helps keep the tax rate down.
Among the big areas for concern is that the county’s budgeted expenses in the general fund — the main checking account — are $2 million more than estimated revenue. That’s a $2 million hit on the county’s cash reserves.
Assuming expenses grow 3% annually, that deficit spending would increase by an average of $2.5 million annually through 2024, the report said.
In 2021, if the county spends its entire budget, it would burn $2.8 million of its cash reserves, Sansone said.
One-time capital expenses that eat into cash reserves are OK, but the county should avoid doing so with operational costs, she advised.
In addition, the Board of Commissioners this year increased the cumulative bridge fund tax rate to $0.0555. That diverts $1.5 million of property taxes to the bridge fund, which is good for repairing and replacing the county’s aging bridges but makes life more difficult for the County Council when it comes to balancing the general fund budget.
“Keep the additional appropriations to a minimum, because you know what additional appropriations are,” County Auditor Vicki Urbanik said. “They’re going over the budget.”
Having to cut $1.5 million from requests for additional spending isn’t the end of the world, Rivas said. “I think we’re going to be fine.”
The council starts intensive scrutiny of spending requests on Sept. 30.