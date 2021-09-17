Porter County Community Foundation awards Boys & Girls Clubs $50,000

VALPARAISO — Porter County Community Foundation has awarded Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana $50,000 for the new Valparaiso Boys & Girls Club.

The award comes as part of the foundation’s annual Porter County Community Fund grant program.

At a ceremony inside the current Valparaiso Boys & Girls Club, foundation president and CEO Bill Higbie presented a check to Boys & Girls Clubs’ president and CEO Ryan Smiley. Higbie spoke about the impact Clubs have on kids in Valpo and Northwest Indiana.

“It’s a great privilege for the Porter County Community Foundation to use this grant to support the youth of our community,” Higbie said. “Generations of kids, myself included, have benefitted from the programming the Clubs offer. The new Valpo Club will ensure that tradition continues.”

Smiley thanked Higbie and the foundation and spoke about the long partnership the two organizations have had.

“Porter County Community Foundation has been a critical partner of ours for a long time,” Smiley said, noting the relationship extends back decades. “They do such important work in the community, and we’re very grateful for their continued support.”