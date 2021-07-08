Porter County considers TIF district, bus routes

Porter County doesn’t currently have any TIF districts of its own.

Summers estimated the process would take about six months. “We have deadlines because one of the developers leaves Northwest Indiana in the wintertime,” he said.

A second proposed TIF district would be in Morgan Township, for the proposed Cherokee Trail industrial and commercial park. That’s a smaller property that would include the first convenience store in the area, consultant Matt Reardon said.

The 20-acre property near the Family Express headquarters needs utilities extended to it, Reardon said. “Pretty clearly there’s some improvements that need to be made,” he said.

The site currently generates $1,300 annually in property taxes. Once the property is developed, the county would receive an additional $250,000, Reardon said.

Bus route in the works

Plans are clearer, but not yet concrete, for a bus route that would transport workers from South Haven to the Portage/Ogden Dunes train station for the South Shore Line, to the steel mills and to Porter Regional Hospital.