Porter County considers TIF district, bus routes

VALPARAISO — Plans to boost economic development in South Haven are firming up. An industrial park, a tax-increment financing district and a bus route are all options.
The Porter County Redevelopment Commission recently considered plans to create an industrial park on the northwest corner of U.S. 6 and Ind. 149.
Jeffrey Katz, one of the owners of that property, told the commission the property is “one of my singular failures of real estate development.”
“This property has just laid fallow,” he said, despite its prime location.
Lenders wouldn’t agree to loan the money to put in the infrastructure for it, Katz said.
When Redevelopment Commission consultant Stu Summers approached him and asked if he would be interested in turning it into an industrial park, Katz was eager. Lenders are more eager to support the project if it’s included in a TIF district, he said.
“We think this is a great site for industrial development,” Katz said.
Creating tax incentives for development of the property is a lengthy process, Summers explained. The commission needs to draft a resolution that takes into consideration the impact of the 55-acre tax-increment financing district on other governmental entities serving the area. The Plan Commission then has to sign off on it, followed by the Board of Commissioners and then the Redevelopment Commission.
Porter County doesn’t currently have any TIF districts of its own.
Summers estimated the process would take about six months. “We have deadlines because one of the developers leaves Northwest Indiana in the wintertime,” he said.
A second proposed TIF district would be in Morgan Township, for the proposed Cherokee Trail industrial and commercial park. That’s a smaller property that would include the first convenience store in the area, consultant Matt Reardon said.
The 20-acre property near the Family Express headquarters needs utilities extended to it, Reardon said. “Pretty clearly there’s some improvements that need to be made,” he said.
The site currently generates $1,300 annually in property taxes. Once the property is developed, the county would receive an additional $250,000, Reardon said.
Bus route in the works
Plans are clearer, but not yet concrete, for a bus route that would transport workers from South Haven to the Portage/Ogden Dunes train station for the South Shore Line, to the steel mills and to Porter Regional Hospital.
Commission members were asked to consider three options for the proposed route. A fourth is emerging. The buses would go as far south as County Road 700 North to pick up riders, able to collect them for the trip north to the train station and the mills. A spur east along U.S. 6 to the hospital is also included. That might serve the mobile home parks in Liberty Township as well.
The commission speculated that Valparaiso’s V-Line buses might be able to collect riders at the hospital to take them to workplaces and shopping areas in Valparaiso.
County Attorney Scott McClure said the bus route would help riders get from their homes in South Haven and nearby subdivisions to stores along U.S. 6 at the north side of South Haven.
Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said with 20% of South Haven residents below the federal poverty line, the bus route stands a better chance of getting federal start-up funding. He wants to see a five-year plan for operational costs if federal money disappears.
Kathy Luther, chief of staff and environmental director for the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission, said she would include the commission’s corridor along U.S. 6 between South Haven and Calumet Avenue in the brownfield inventory now in the works. A grant is funding the work.
“There’s really nothing that the commission needs to do,” she said. She wanted the commission to be aware of the benefits. At minimum, the study would protect developers by showing existing environmental issues that would need to be addressed, she said.