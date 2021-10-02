Porter County Council haggles over salaries

VALPARAISO — Two days before hearings began on Porter County’s 2022 budget, the County Council shot down raises for the Health Department and set up a discussion on fairness in employee compensation.
Administrator Letty Zepeda said the department is down two employees, so she wanted to reorganize before hiring anyone.
Councilman Robert Poparad, D-1st, sounded the alarm first.
“We’re giving out mid-year raises. We’ve got budget hearings in two days,” he said at Tuesday night’s meeting. “I’m not saying they don’t need a raise. It’s just the timing of it.”
Zepeda said she didn’t want to pay a new hire more than existing employees in comparable positions.
“The total does not change at all,” she said. "The savings would be sprinkled across a variety of positions."
Councilman Mike Brickner, R-At-Large, said the county should do a wage and compensation analysis to get expert guidance.
“I think we’re charged with compensation and doing it in a wise fashion,” he said. "This would be an investment in our county employees for the long term.
“I know you want to reshuffle, but I don’t know if this is the right time to do it."
Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, defended Zepeda.
“She has an opening, and she’s trying to bring someone in at the lower level of that opening,” he said.
That’s different from sprinkling out the difference in salaries among other employees, council Vice President Mike Jessen, R-4th, said.
“Make these numbers based on data and facts, not emotional,” Brickner said.
County Auditor Vicki Urbanik said the salary ordinance allows new hires to be paid less than the maximum for each position, but council approval of each is required.
That allows Zepeda to advertise for the first deputy position with a salary at $35,937.
Later in the meeting, the council considered a request by Information Technology Director Lee Childress to lower the salary for two positions — from $71,717 to $41,882 for a Level 1 technician and from $71,717 to $58,000 for a Level 2 technician.
“Our salaries got really skewed” before Childress was promoted to his director position two months ago, he said. “This is what really should be paid.”
Childress said he looked online to determine what salaries for those positions should be. Replacing a broken keyboard doesn’t take the same level of skill as fixing a malfunctioning telephone system, he pointed out.
Jessen said it’s difficult to talk about the salaries without a comprehensive wage analysis.
The council vote on Childress’ request was tied, 3-3, with Poparad absent at that point in the meeting, so the motion to approve his request failed.