Porter County Council haggles over salaries

Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, defended Zepeda.

“She has an opening, and she’s trying to bring someone in at the lower level of that opening,” he said.

That’s different from sprinkling out the difference in salaries among other employees, council Vice President Mike Jessen, R-4th, said.

“Make these numbers based on data and facts, not emotional,” Brickner said.

County Auditor Vicki Urbanik said the salary ordinance allows new hires to be paid less than the maximum for each position, but council approval of each is required.

That allows Zepeda to advertise for the first deputy position with a salary at $35,937.

Later in the meeting, the council considered a request by Information Technology Director Lee Childress to lower the salary for two positions — from $71,717 to $41,882 for a Level 1 technician and from $71,717 to $58,000 for a Level 2 technician.

“Our salaries got really skewed” before Childress was promoted to his director position two months ago, he said. “This is what really should be paid.”