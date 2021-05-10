 Skip to main content
Porter County Council OKs contracts for financial advice
The Porter County Administration Building is shown.

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — What will $50,000 worth of financial advice buy the Porter County Council?

The council and Board of Commissioners recently agreed to two contracts, for $15,000 and $35,000, with Baker Tilly to create a financial plan for the county.

“I think the people in the county would appreciate a good, solid plan,” Councilwoman Sylvia Graham, D-At-Large, said.

Included in the advice will be budget training that will be instructive for new council members and a good refresher for members who have been around a while, council attorney Harold Harper said.

“Let’s find out the best practices,” he said.

Council President Jeremy Rivas said he, Council Vice President Mike Jessen, County Auditor Vicki Urbanik, the commissioners and Baker Tilly representatives would get together soon to lay out the guidelines for the advice the county is seeking. The entire council will be involved in the process later, Jessen, R-4th, said.

Councilman Andy Bozak, R-At-Large, objected to the contracts. “If Vicki is already doing the job, there’s no reason to pay Baker Tilly,” he said.

Urbanik is facing term limits, however, and will be leaving office at the end of 2022.

The planning comes as the county stands to get a $33 million cash infusion from the federal American Rescue Plan. In 2023, the last bond payment for the Porter County Jail will be made, which will free up some money as well.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

The county has a lot on its plate. It is committing to upgrades on the Calumet Trail. Extending Willowcreek Road south to Ind. 130 is a county priority. The highway department’s garage near Valparaiso needs to be replaced. The Redevelopment Commission is looking to boost redevelopment along U.S. 6, especially in the South Haven area and near Ind. 49. Roads need to be improved.

With the 911 dispatch operation leaving the Porter County Jail for the top floor of the old jail at 157 Franklin St. in downtown Valparaiso, there will be discussion of what to do with that portion of the building, perhaps housing community corrections there, Rivas, D-2nd, said.

With the significant amount of federal funding coming to the county, a plan must be developed for how to spend that money on the intended purposes, Jessen said. There are many options.

Plus there’s the interest on the proceeds from the sale of Porter Hospital to consider.

Jessen praised the commissioners for approving the contracts with Baker Tilly. “They support us in this effort. They’re going to work together with us for this effort,” he said.

