Porter County Council OKs contracts for financial advice

VALPARAISO — What will $50,000 worth of financial advice buy the Porter County Council?

The council and Board of Commissioners recently agreed to two contracts, for $15,000 and $35,000, with Baker Tilly to create a financial plan for the county.

“I think the people in the county would appreciate a good, solid plan,” Councilwoman Sylvia Graham, D-At-Large, said.

Included in the advice will be budget training that will be instructive for new council members and a good refresher for members who have been around a while, council attorney Harold Harper said.

“Let’s find out the best practices,” he said.

Council President Jeremy Rivas said he, Council Vice President Mike Jessen, County Auditor Vicki Urbanik, the commissioners and Baker Tilly representatives would get together soon to lay out the guidelines for the advice the county is seeking. The entire council will be involved in the process later, Jessen, R-4th, said.

Councilman Andy Bozak, R-At-Large, objected to the contracts. “If Vicki is already doing the job, there’s no reason to pay Baker Tilly,” he said.

Urbanik is facing term limits, however, and will be leaving office at the end of 2022.