Porter County courtroom named for retired judge

VALPARAISO — Retired judge Mary Harper racked up a string of firsts during her career. She has added another, the first Porter County judge to have a courtroom named in her honor.

The Judge Mary R. Harper Courtroom at the Porter County Juvenile Services center was dedicated recently.

Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush called Harper “an absolute icon” and said she belongs in the pantheon of great judges.

“She broke so many barriers for all of us,” Rush said.

Harper was the first female deputy prosecutor and chief deputy prosecutor in Porter County, serving 1975 to 1981. She was the Porter County’s first female superior court judge, serving 1996 to 2019. Upon her retirement, she was the longest-serving full-time female judge in Indiana’s history.

“I love what kind of judge you were,” Rush told Harper.

“People were thanking her that she sent off to (Department of Correction) because she did it with such grace and class,” Rush said.

“Everybody knows what a wonderful person you are,” Justice Steven David told her.

Nancy Vaidik, who served as chief judge of the Indiana Court of Appeals for six years, followed in Harper’s footsteps.

“Judge Harper was a superstar in the community” in the 1970s, Vaidik said. “She tried the hardest cases, murder cases,” for the prosecutor’s office.

When Vaidik was in law school, Harper spoke to the class. Vaidik was inspired. “There weren’t even any TV shows about women attorneys,” Vaidik said to show how much of a trailblazer Harper was.

Harper mentored Vaidik. “Every conversation you have with Mary is about you. It’s not about her,” Vaidik said.

Harper and Vaidik served as judges together in Porter County before Vaidik moved on the Court of Appeals. “We just talked about when we were called the killer B’s on the bench. The B’s did not refer to buzzing,” Vaidik said.

Among the lessons Vaidik learned from Harper was to show respect for the attorneys and clients, including showing up on time for court procedures.

Another is to have a serious expression while sitting on the bench. “If you’re not serious, no one is going to take you seriously,” Harper told her.

When an opening appeared for a statewide court, Vaidik recalled, several judges called to urge Harper to seek the position. Harper declined, saying she had too much left to do in Porter County.

Jim Harper, one of her sons, said naming the courtroom at the Juvenile Services Center was appropriate. “She was most proud of her work as a juvenile court judge,” he said, working to create “a stronger, fairer criminal juvenile justice system.”

The state of Indiana looks at juvenile justice differently because of Judge Harper, he said.

Mary Harper said she hounded fellow Indiana Criminal Justice Institute board member Mark Massa, now an Indiana Supreme Court justice, and Vaidik, among others, on juvenile justice issues. “I was a pest to Justice (Frank) Sullivan and Chief Justice (Randall) Shepard,” she said.

“Our programming on behalf of children was what I cared most about my job,” she said.

Under her leadership, Porter County created a juvenile and family drug court, looking at not only juvenile delinquency but also domestic violence and drug and alcohol abuse. On Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m., she heard cases at the courtroom now named in her honor.

She also succeeded in getting Indiana to screen juveniles for mental health issues upon admission to juvenile detention.

Harper said the courtroom should have been named the Porter County Cares for its Children courtroom because of the county’s commitment to young people. “It’s not just Mary Harper. It’s all of Porter County government working together,” she said.