VALPARAISO — The Porter County Election Board voted Thursday against approving a a last-minute change to a polling site at Flint Lake Elementary School.

A Valparaiso Community Schools official reached out to the elections staff shortly before Thursday’s meeting to ask for the polling place to be shifted from the school gym to the media center.

The school district apparently was responding to public concerns about voters having access to their children, said Becky Rauch, assistant director of the Elections & Registration Office. The media center can be locked separately.

“And four days before the election they decided this,” Director Sundae Schoon said.

The election day deliveries have already been set, including door numbers and where in the building to take ballots and other election necessities, Rauch said.

Rauch expressed concerns about complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act if the media center were used. The staff hasn’t had time to check out the location to make sure it’s accessible, she said.

“We understand school safety as well,” Schoon said. She wondered whether a school resource officer could provide extra security at the gym that day.

Election Board member Jeff Chidester wondered whether an extra sheriff’s deputy could be hired that day for additional security.

County Clerk Jessica Bailey said having those officers present might be perceived as intimidating voters.

“I hope to God the parents of those Flint Lake kids know we care about those kids as much as they do,” Chidester said.

Duneland School Corp. students have an e-learning day Tuesday, but Valparaiso students do not. “That’s why I encouraged them to do e-learning,” Chidester said.

“I don’t know how we condone the change,” board Chairman Paul Rausch said. “We’re definitely interested in finding an alternative for the general” election.

The board also heard an appeal of a ruling that Porter Town Council candidate Jack Jent pay a $250 fine for a campaign sign violation and let the March 31 ruling stand.

Jent said he returned from vacation just before the hearing on the sign complaint and didn’t have adequate notice. The contentious candidate wouldn’t say whether his signs were in violation, but he did say some had stickers on them afterward that said the signs were paid for by his campaign committee. That disclosure is required by state law.

The board plans to meet at noon May 12 to certify the election results and hold its regular meeting afterward.