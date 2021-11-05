Porter County employees honored

VALPARAISO — Three Porter County employees have been honored by the Board of Commissioners for their outstanding service.
Highway Department employee Jeff Grogan is retiring after 42 years. To put that in perspective, county Highway Superintendent Rich Sexton is 37 years old. Grogan was working five years before his boss was even born.
“I am very blessed to have had this long career with you in Porter County,” Grogan told the commissioners. He thanked them and the council for putting employees first, especially during the pandemic.
“You’ve been a blessing to us, that’s for sure,” Board of Commissioners Vice President Laura Blaney, D-South, said.
Grogan was given a golden shovel signed by his coworkers. His last day on the job is Dec. 1.
MS4 Program Coordinator Amanda Vandenoever was honored by the Indiana MS4 Partnership as “the outstanding MS4 coordinator in the state of Indiana,” County Engineer Michael Novotney said.
The MS4 – Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems – program aims to protect water quality for fishable, drinkable water for everyone in the United States.
Vandenoever’s responsibilities include public education and outreach, searching for illicit discharges and inspections during and after construction.
The county’s MS4 program was named best in the state by the Indiana MS4 Partnership, which Novotney described as “a big working group” for local government MS4 programs, contractors, vendors and others.
Makayla Pritchett, whom Porter County Central Communications Director Tony Stua called “an amazing dispatcher,” was given a lifesaving award for the way she handled a recent 911 call.
It was “a very distraught and erratic” call from a mother about to give birth, and “she calmed them down,” Stua said. Pritchett stayed on the line throughout the birth process, serving as a lifeline until the newborn’s umbilical cord was cut.
“It’s one of the things we lose sleep about, making sure of those people on the other end of the 911 call,” Blaney said.
“It really takes a special person to be a dispatcher,” Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said.
Pritchett also trains dispatchers, Stua said.