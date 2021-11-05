Porter County employees honored

VALPARAISO — Three Porter County employees have been honored by the Board of Commissioners for their outstanding service.

Highway Department employee Jeff Grogan is retiring after 42 years. To put that in perspective, county Highway Superintendent Rich Sexton is 37 years old. Grogan was working five years before his boss was even born.

“I am very blessed to have had this long career with you in Porter County,” Grogan told the commissioners. He thanked them and the council for putting employees first, especially during the pandemic.

“You’ve been a blessing to us, that’s for sure,” Board of Commissioners Vice President Laura Blaney, D-South, said.

Grogan was given a golden shovel signed by his coworkers. His last day on the job is Dec. 1.

MS4 Program Coordinator Amanda Vandenoever was honored by the Indiana MS4 Partnership as “the outstanding MS4 coordinator in the state of Indiana,” County Engineer Michael Novotney said.

The MS4 – Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems – program aims to protect water quality for fishable, drinkable water for everyone in the United States.