Porter County exceeds vote center minimums

“Where my polling location is going away, there’s one less than half a mile away from it,” she said.

“We could go with the minimums, but there’s no reason to do that in Porter County,” Bailey said.

Sundae Schoon, director of the county’s Elections & Registration office, said there’s a push in the General Assembly to do away with precinct-based voting. “In the future, I don’t know how much control we’d have over it,” she said.

That’s one of the reasons the county is planning to switch to vote centers with this election. It’s a mid-term election, so there likely won’t be the heavy turnout that a presidential election year would see.

The Election Board is also planning to expand early voting options, adding two additional locations and additional hours, which will ease pressure on vote centers in their first year of use, board member Jeff Chidester said.

“As much as we can, we’re trying to increase voter turnout,” Bailey said. “Going to a specific polling location to vote isn’t working.”

In the last election cycle, average voter turnout was only 33%.