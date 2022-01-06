Porter County exceeds vote center minimums

VALPARAISO — Porter County is planning to use more than three times as many vote centers as the state requires.
The state minimum for the county’s population is 13 vote centers, or polling places. But election officials plan to use 44 to be more convenient for the county’s voters, Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey said.
Center Township Trustee Jesse Harper had asked at Wednesday night’s public hearing on the vote centers plan whether the legislation establishing vote centers had set a minimum.
That minimum is one per 10,000 voters, Bailey said.
Vote centers allow the county’s voters to cast a ballot anywhere in the county, not just in one specific precinct.
The plan to set up vote centers does reduce the number of locations, however.
“Most of the locations we reduced were repetitive,” Bailey said, like polling places that were across the street from each other. Valparaiso High School and Christ Lutheran Church, directly across the high school, have both been used as polling places in previous elections.
The planned distribution of vote centers also places them in high-traffic locations to make them more accessible. Areas on the map with fewer vote centers have few public buildings available for election officials’ use, Bailey said.
“Where my polling location is going away, there’s one less than half a mile away from it,” she said.
“We could go with the minimums, but there’s no reason to do that in Porter County,” Bailey said.
Sundae Schoon, director of the county’s Elections & Registration office, said there’s a push in the General Assembly to do away with precinct-based voting. “In the future, I don’t know how much control we’d have over it,” she said.
That’s one of the reasons the county is planning to switch to vote centers with this election. It’s a mid-term election, so there likely won’t be the heavy turnout that a presidential election year would see.
The Election Board is also planning to expand early voting options, adding two additional locations and additional hours, which will ease pressure on vote centers in their first year of use, board member Jeff Chidester said.
“As much as we can, we’re trying to increase voter turnout,” Bailey said. “Going to a specific polling location to vote isn’t working.”
In the last election cycle, average voter turnout was only 33%.
To approve the vote centers plan, the Election Board would have to vote unanimously this month to approve it, followed by majority-vote approval by the Board of Commissioners and County Council. Then the plan would have to go downstate for approval by the Indiana secretary of state office’s election division.
A member of the public asked whether the switch to vote centers would save money.
“If we save, fantastic; that’s a bonus,” Bailey said. “But we’re not doing it for savings. We’re doing it for access.” The county isn’t planning to reduce the number of poll workers, she added.
Porter County already uses voting equipment capable of use in vote centers, eliminating an obstacle some other counties face. That’s also a benefit to voters, who could see additional machines added to a vote center if there’s a long line, something that couldn’t happen with precinct-based voting. In the old system, machines have to be programmed for a specific precinct.
Already, 55 of the state’s 92 counties use vote centers, with more expected to go online in 2022. “I can tell you that my clerks email thread is blowing up about it,” Bailey said.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Capriotti's, Downtown Delights, Pi City, creperie and former Indianapolis Colts quarterback's firm opening; Chop House closes
Coming soon
Open
Open
Open
Coming soon
Closed
Open
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chipotle, Parlay Grill and Catering, Savage Suites and JJ Fish and Chicken open
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chipotle, Parlay Grill and Catering, Savage Suites and JJ Fish and Chicken open