Porter County Expo Center announces new vaccination schedule

VALPARAISO — Starting Tuesday, walk-ins for vaccinations will only be accepted at the Porter County Expo Center for both first and second doses during certain hours.
Walk-in vaccinations will only be offered 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
Under certain conditions, individuals can go to the Porter County Expo Center, at 215 E. Division Road in Valparaiso, for their second shot regardless of where they received their first shot.
If an individual's first dose was Pfizer, 21 days must pass before getting the second dose. If the first shot was Moderna, then at least 28 days must pass since that first dose.
Those wishing to get vaccinated for their second dose must show their vaccination card from where the first dose was given.
People who are 16 or 17 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.
Anna Ortiz
Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com
