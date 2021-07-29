Porter County Fair queen enjoying the 'best days of summer'

VALPARAISO — Porter County Fair Queen Anna Pressel refers to the fair as "the 10 best days of summer."
Pressel is packing each of the 10 days of her reign with official duties that start early and continue until late in the evening.
A typical weekday for Pressel can entail hosting Lemonade with the Queen — geared to little girls 12 and younger — handing out ribbons to 4-H kids who win top prizes in sheep, swine or cattle categories, or meeting famous country singers like Brantley Gilbert, who entertained in the grandstand.
"My day starts at 8 a.m. and continues until about 11 p.m. at the grandstand. It's a long day," Pressel said.
She isn't complaining.
"I'm just excited to be here, especially after COVID canceled the fair last year. ... Last year made me realize how much I missed the fair," she said.
Pressel, 20, said she generally starts her county fair day just taking a few laps around the fairgrounds.
She often stops to talk to admiring little girls.
"There's lots of waving and lots of photos taken," she said.
Pressel was crowned Miss Porter County Fair Queen and Miss Photogenic prior to the start of the Porter County Fair.
The fair, which began Friday, continues through Saturday.
The queen pageant was held July 17 — prior to the start of the fair for the first time — inside the newly remodeled Porter County Expo Center.
Pressel, a biology/pre-med student at Butler University in Indianapolis, graduated from Morgan Township High School.
Events leading up to her win as fair queen included an interview by judges, presentation of a prepared speech and modeling of professional wear and an evening gown.
Pressel was crowned by 2019 Porter County Fair Queen Meg Parpart.
Seven young women were in the running, with five awards presented, including fair queen and Miss Photogenic to Pressel; first runner-up to Jamie Briel, second runner-up to Madison Heavilin, and Miss Congeniality to Ruth Stoner.
Pressel plans to attend medical school once she graduates from Butler University, with her specialty most likely in obstetrics and gynecology.
"But I'm open-minded," Pressel said of future plans.
Pressel said she had been a pharmacy major but switched to pre-med after volunteering at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
"I liked the personal part (about going into medicine) more than the technical part," Pressel said.
In her spare time, Pressel also has a small business at her home growing and selling sunflowers. The business evolved after she started growing sunflowers as a hobby.
Pressel said she has donated money from her sunflower business to Riley Hospital and will continue to do so this coming school year, when she will go back to volunteering at the hospital.
Pressel, the daughter of Deborah and Kevin Pressel, said she was involved in 4-H as a youngster, growing up with an older sister and two younger sisters.
"I did a lot of projects," she said.
Pressel is being sponsored at the fair by the Valparaiso Rotary Club, and she looks forward to representing Porter County in future events during her yearlong reign, including at the Popcorn Festival in September.
And for Pressel, life has come full circle since she, as a little girl, always wanted to have her photo taken with fair queens, according to her mom.
"It's so wonderful to see my little girl's dreams come true," Deborah Pressel said in a Facebook post after her daughter was crowned Porter County Fair queen.