Porter County Fair queen enjoying the 'best days of summer'

VALPARAISO — Porter County Fair Queen Anna Pressel refers to the fair as "the 10 best days of summer."

Pressel is packing each of the 10 days of her reign with official duties that start early and continue until late in the evening.

A typical weekday for Pressel can entail hosting Lemonade with the Queen — geared to little girls 12 and younger — handing out ribbons to 4-H kids who win top prizes in sheep, swine or cattle categories, or meeting famous country singers like Brantley Gilbert, who entertained in the grandstand.

"My day starts at 8 a.m. and continues until about 11 p.m. at the grandstand. It's a long day," Pressel said.

She isn't complaining.

"I'm just excited to be here, especially after COVID canceled the fair last year. ... Last year made me realize how much I missed the fair," she said.

Pressel, 20, said she generally starts her county fair day just taking a few laps around the fairgrounds.

She often stops to talk to admiring little girls.

"There's lots of waving and lots of photos taken," she said.