You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Porter County has first confirmed COVID-19 case; two other potential cases in family
breaking topical top story urgent

Porter County has first confirmed COVID-19 case; two other potential cases in family

Virus Outbreak Indiana

Susan Stroud waits for a new customer at a Witham Health Services drive-through Community Viral Screening center, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Whitestown, Ind. Indiana’s governor has ordered all public and private schools across the state remain closed to students until at least May 1 among steps aimed at slowing the coronavirus spread. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Associated Press

Porter County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, according to data released Tuesday morning by the Indiana State Department of Health.

"A family of three living within close quarters has one positive test result and potentially two additional positive cases pending," according to a statement from Porter County Health Department Administrator Letty Zepeda.

"One of the family members is in a health facility being treated for symptoms and the other two family members are at home are self-isolating," she said. "Both of (the) individuals in isolation are being contacted twice a day by staff at the Porter County Health Department to closely monitor their conditions for any deterioration."

"The Porter County Health Department is working closely with state officials to ensure that contacts of the patient are identified and monitored and that all infection control protocols are being followed," Zepeda said.

No further details are available due to privacy laws, she said.

ArcelorMittal idling #4 blast furnace at Indiana Harbor after auto shutdown in coronavirus response
Indiana governor orders Hoosiers to stay home until April 7, except for essential needs

Indiana health officials announced 365 positive identifications in total — or 106 more cases than previously reported Monday. That includes six new cases in Lake another six in St. Joseph County. 

Lake County has 17 total confirmed cases; Elkhart has 15. LaPorte remains steady, with two positive cases. 

Twelve people in Indiana have died from the virus, up from seven fatalities reported on Monday. 

Testing figures are up considerably statewide, with 2,931 individuals tested as of Tuesday morning, up from 1,960 the day before. Health care workers; people exhibiting symptoms such as high fever, cough and difficulty breathing; and at-risk age groups with health conditions and symptoms are among those being prioritized for testing.  

The Region is now up to 20 affected by the virus in Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. 

Marion County is the most impacted with 161 positive identifications. Lake County ranks the fifth-highest behind Hamilton, Johnson and Hendricks counties. The latter three counties have 25 and 18, and 13 identifications.

Answers to questions about Indiana's stay-at-home order amid COVID-19 outbreak
Police will fully enforce stay-at-home order, Gary mayor warns residents

Counties with active cases include Adams, Allen, Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Clark, Dearborn, Decatur, Delaware, Dubois, Elkhart, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Gibson, Grant, Hamilton, Hancock, Harrison, Hendricks, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Lake, LaPorte, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Miami, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Noble, Ohio, Owen, Porter, Putnam, Ripley, Scott, Shelby, St. Joseph, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vanderburgh, Vigo, Warrick, Washington, Wayne and Wells counties.

All testing has been conducted by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.

Gallery: World responds to threat, reality of coronavirus

0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts