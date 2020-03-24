Porter County has first confirmed COVID-19 case; two other potential cases in family

Porter County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, according to data released Tuesday morning by the Indiana State Department of Health.

"A family of three living within close quarters has one positive test result and potentially two additional positive cases pending," according to a statement from Porter County Health Department Administrator Letty Zepeda.

"One of the family members is in a health facility being treated for symptoms and the other two family members are at home are self-isolating," she said. "Both of (the) individuals in isolation are being contacted twice a day by staff at the Porter County Health Department to closely monitor their conditions for any deterioration."

"The Porter County Health Department is working closely with state officials to ensure that contacts of the patient are identified and monitored and that all infection control protocols are being followed," Zepeda said.

No further details are available due to privacy laws, she said.

Indiana health officials announced 365 positive identifications in total — or 106 more cases than previously reported Monday. That includes six new cases in Lake another six in St. Joseph County.