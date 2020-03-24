Porter County has first confirmed COVID-19 case; two other potential cases in family

Porter County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, according to data released Tuesday morning by the Indiana State Department of Health.
"A family of three living within close quarters has one positive test result and potentially two additional positive cases pending," according to a statement from Porter County Health Department Administrator Letty Zepeda.
"One of the family members is in a health facility being treated for symptoms and the other two family members are at home are self-isolating," she said. "Both of (the) individuals in isolation are being contacted twice a day by staff at the Porter County Health Department to closely monitor their conditions for any deterioration."
"The Porter County Health Department is working closely with state officials to ensure that contacts of the patient are identified and monitored and that all infection control protocols are being followed," Zepeda said.
No further details are available due to privacy laws, she said.
Indiana health officials announced 365 positive identifications in total — or 106 more cases than previously reported Monday. That includes six new cases in Lake another six in St. Joseph County.
Lake County has 17 total confirmed cases; Elkhart has 15. LaPorte remains steady, with two positive cases.
Twelve people in Indiana have died from the virus, up from seven fatalities reported on Monday.
Testing figures are up considerably statewide, with 2,931 individuals tested as of Tuesday morning, up from 1,960 the day before. Health care workers; people exhibiting symptoms such as high fever, cough and difficulty breathing; and at-risk age groups with health conditions and symptoms are among those being prioritized for testing.
The Region is now up to 20 affected by the virus in Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Marion County is the most impacted with 161 positive identifications. Lake County ranks the fifth-highest behind Hamilton, Johnson and Hendricks counties. The latter three counties have 25 and 18, and 13 identifications.
Counties with active cases include Adams, Allen, Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Clark, Dearborn, Decatur, Delaware, Dubois, Elkhart, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Gibson, Grant, Hamilton, Hancock, Harrison, Hendricks, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Lake, LaPorte, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Miami, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Noble, Ohio, Owen, Porter, Putnam, Ripley, Scott, Shelby, St. Joseph, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vanderburgh, Vigo, Warrick, Washington, Wayne and Wells counties.
All testing has been conducted by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
