Porter County Health Department assumes COVID testing responsibility

Porter County, along with some others, are accessing federal CARES Act money to pay for additional staffing for those sites.

Appointments will be set up online, and test results will be sent via text to the patient.

The department has been hiring extra staff, setting up training and getting the sites ready.

“We actually have received pallets of supplies,” Rudd said.

The county has worked closely with the state on setting up the testing sites and doing contact tracing.

Now, though, the state’s attention is starting to turn toward distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

Counties are being advised to dust off their H1N1 plans and use that as the basis for setting up the COVID-19 vaccination plan, county Health Officer Dr. Maria Stamp said.

COVID vaccine weighed

The vaccine is not going to be available all at once, she said. Hospitals will get it first for medical professionals who work with COVID-19 patients.

By fall 2021, hopefully, it will become widely available, she said.