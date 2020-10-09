Porter County Health Department assumes COVID testing responsibility

VALPARAISO —The Porter County Health Department is getting ready to take over responsibility for COVID-19 testing.
A new test site at the Porter County fairgrounds is set to open Monday, with a site in Portage opening Oct. 19, a week later.
OptumServe had operated a COVID-19 testing site at the Valparaiso Armory, but that building isn’t air conditioned, so testing was halted when it got too warm to serve patients there.
Valparaiso’s new testing site will be in the 4-H building at the fairgrounds, east of the Expo Center, said Connie Rudd, the county health department’s director of nursing.
The Portage site will be in a vacant office at 6040 Lute Road, formerly used by Porter Regional Health System, now known as Northwest Health Porter. Northwest Health Market CEO Sean Dardeau offered the use of that facility.
NorthShore Health Centers contributed $25,000 to the health department for COVID-19 testing.
“They don’t have enough test supplies to test their own people,” Rudd told the county Board of Health, so NorthShore will refer people to the county’s site.
State aid doubled
The Indiana State Department of Health initially offered $50,000 for counties to operate their own testing sites, then doubled that number to $100,000 after counties crunched the numbers and decided $50,000 wasn’t enough, Rudd said.
Porter County, along with some others, are accessing federal CARES Act money to pay for additional staffing for those sites.
Appointments will be set up online, and test results will be sent via text to the patient.
The department has been hiring extra staff, setting up training and getting the sites ready.
“We actually have received pallets of supplies,” Rudd said.
The county has worked closely with the state on setting up the testing sites and doing contact tracing.
Now, though, the state’s attention is starting to turn toward distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.
Counties are being advised to dust off their H1N1 plans and use that as the basis for setting up the COVID-19 vaccination plan, county Health Officer Dr. Maria Stamp said.
COVID vaccine weighed
The vaccine is not going to be available all at once, she said. Hospitals will get it first for medical professionals who work with COVID-19 patients.
By fall 2021, hopefully, it will become widely available, she said.
“That’s kind of exciting. Until then, get your flu shot,” Stamp said.
Australia, which is well into spring now, offers hope for Americans.
“They’ve really had very few cases of the flu,” Stamp said. “We’re wearing our masks, we’re sanitizing our hands, we’re staying apart,” which should lessen exposure to influenza as well as COVID-19.
Until last week, Stamp said, COVID-19 numbers in Porter County were “nice and stable and actually coming down a little bit.”
“This past week, we’ve had quite an increase in cases,” she said.
The county’s positivity rate for tests has increased, but that’s partly because of “COVID fatigue,” Stamp said. “It’s been around for a long time now – over six months – most people don’t get really sick,” and other factors have decreased demand for testing.
The people who take the test are more likely to get tested because they’re sick than because they’re just concerned.
