Porter County health insurance premiums rising
The Porter County Administration Building

 Doug Ross, File, The Times

VALPARAISO — Porter County employees will see health insurance premiums go up slightly in 2022.

For workers in the PPO plan, the premium will increase $25 per month.

New employees will automatically be on the high-deductible health insurance plan as the county Board of Commissioners attempts to steer employees in that direction, following an industry trend.

Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.

The county is contributing $1,200 a year to health savings accounts for employees on the high deductible plan. “That’s an attempt to encourage members to choose the high-deductible plan,” County Attorney Scott McClure said.

He believes the high-deductible plan is better for employees as well as for the county’s taxpayers.

Included in the plan is a clinic for participating employees and their families, with no charge to them for routine services and routine prescriptions. Participation in the clinic has been “pretty good, frankly could be better,” McClure said. He hopes more employees will take advantage of the option.

Gene and cell therapy aren’t covered by the plan. “That field is trying to figure out itself what might nor might not be covered,” he said.

Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, asked how long it has been since employee contributions went up.

Not in the seven years Board of Commissioners Vice President Jeff Good, R-Center, has been on the board, he replied.

