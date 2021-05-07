Porter County honors fallen officers

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Sheriff’s Department paid tribute to the department’s four officers who have died in the line of duty, and one who died while off duty.

“2020 was a tough year for everyone, and law enforcement was no exception,” Sheriff David Reynolds said.

In addition to having to deal with COVID-19 exposure like other first responders, police officers were sharply criticized by civil rights activists. Some called for defunding the police. “There are questions about the very need for law enforcement,” Reynolds noted.

“Take time to remember those who have lost their lives to serve those they have sworn to protect,” Reynolds said.

The memorial service Wednesday attracted many community leaders.

“It’s imperative for our new officers to see who is in this room because we work with everyone on a daily basis,” Reynolds said.

In the past two years, since the last memorial service was held, the department has hired 12 new police officers and 22 new correctional officers.

“Nobody went through more than our people in the jails and prisons,” Reynolds said.