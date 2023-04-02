VALPARAISO — Indiana Dunes Tourism has a new deal with the National Park Service that it hopes will keep the federal General Services Administration out of its hair.

“We have a unique partnership that’s not too common in the U.S.,” Indiana Dunes Tourism President and CEO Lorelei Weimer said. The county owns the visitor center and leases a portion of it to the park service to promote Indiana Dunes National Park.

The GSA wasn’t happy with the park service leasing from a local government, Indiana Dunes Tourism attorney David Hollenbeck said, but it isn’t unheard of. When Hollenbeck went a function in Colorado recently, it was a similar set with the park service sharing space with a local entity.

Calling the GSA “problematic to deal with,” Hollenbeck asked for a 13-month extension of the existing lease “to get everybody’s juices flowing.”

“Nobody knew who was on first base.”

He and Weimer hope a long-term deal, perhaps 10 to 20 years, can be worked out to stop the cycle of lease extensions while negotiations are underway.

This time, Indiana Dunes National Park and local tourism officials are dealing with the park service’s Colorado leasing office to nail down details.

“I think this is actually good steps to get us in the right direction,” County Attorney Scott McClure said. “I think everyone has been working hard for years to get us to this point.”

The lease uses a series of calculations to arrive at a figure of $103,981.27 per month, Weimer said.

“This lease becomes a one-page sheet. If all these things were included, it would be 15 pages,” Hollenbeck said.

“That’s a pretty good deal since you’re putting butts in the seats in Porter County,” Board of Commissioners President Jim Biggs, R-North, said. In addition to promoting the national park, the visitor center raises awareness of other places to go and places to stay in Porter County.

The visitor center is popular, hitting almost 200,000 visitors last year, Weimer said.

“I have to admit I underestimated what it means to be a national park. It just brings people,” Hollenbeck said.

“We want them there. They are a driver of people,” Hollenbeck said. “There’s a lot to do in Porter County, and that’s our chance to grab these people.”

The Board of Commissioners also signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Park Service to clear up jurisdictional issues in enforcing park regulations on county lands.

“The park is irregularly shaped, and within it are parcels of county-owned land,” McClure explained. Some parcels in the campground, for instance, are county-owned.

With the new agreement, park rangers can enforce park rules on county property, too, inside the park’s porous boundaries.

Biggs and Commissioner Barb Regnitz, R-Center, explained why they voted recently to seek appraisals for leasing the 1860 sheriff’s residence that formerly housed the Porter County Museum.

“That building needs work, there is no doubt about it, but I think it is worth restoring,” she said.

McClure said the two appraisals weren’t in yet. Once those appraisals are in, the commissioners will have little leeway in changing the rent. Leasing the space for $20,000 or more, or for three years or more, would require council approval.

Over the past three years, electric bills alone have added up to $30,000, Biggs said.