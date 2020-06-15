Porter County irons out election problems

VALPARAISO — Porter County election officials ironed out election problems Friday, including separating three sets of twins.
Those twins had names so similar the computer merged them, apparently thinking it was human error. The twins were allowed to cast provisional ballots, which were then allowed to be counted Friday.
Another unusual situation was when a mother sent her daughter’s absentee ballot by mistake, a problem caught when her daughter showed up in person to vote on election day. Only one ballot was counted, the guiding principle for the county Board of Elections and Voter Registration as it waded through a series of unusual situations encountered during the primary.
Three poll workers recruited at the last minute — they were trained the day before the election — voted at the precinct where they were working. But that meant their ballots reflected the wrong legislative races, among other issues. Those voters were reluctantly rejected.
“I hate to penalize any poll workers,” board member Jeff Chidester said.
Some other ballots were complicated because of the school referendum in Union Township.
Ordinarily, when a voter’s address isn’t updated, they are allowed to vote in their old precinct until their voter registration reflects their new address. But at least one voted in Union Township, the new address, instead of the old address. That ballot was rejected.
In another case, a mailed ballot arrived the day after the primary. The voter showed up at the poll, fearing the mailed ballot wouldn’t arrive in time. The in-person vote counted.
Another absentee ballot was hand-delivered after the noon deadline on election day. That one was rejected.
Indiana, unlike some states, doesn’t have a postmark law, so when the absentee ballot was postmarked doesn’t matter, Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey said. The ballot has to be received by the deadline to be counted.
When absentee ballots are sent, voters are urged to mail them no later than a week before the deadline, she said.
On election day, Indiana allows voters to cast provisional ballots if there’s a problem at the polls. That allows the election board to sort out later whether to allow the votes to count.
On Friday, 44 of these ballots were accepted and 28 rejected.
Bailey said the primary election “was a lot more work than we expected at the beginning of the year.”
Personal protective equipment arrived on pallets and had to be sorted out for each polling place, for example.
Making the tabulation simpler was reserving the Porter County Expo Center for election night, allowing plenty of room for the ballots to be tabulated.
“It looks like we’ll be doing the same in November,” Bailey said.
