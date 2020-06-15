Porter County irons out election problems

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Porter County election officials ironed out election problems Friday, including separating three sets of twins.

Those twins had names so similar the computer merged them, apparently thinking it was human error. The twins were allowed to cast provisional ballots, which were then allowed to be counted Friday.

Another unusual situation was when a mother sent her daughter’s absentee ballot by mistake, a problem caught when her daughter showed up in person to vote on election day. Only one ballot was counted, the guiding principle for the county Board of Elections and Voter Registration as it waded through a series of unusual situations encountered during the primary.

Three poll workers recruited at the last minute — they were trained the day before the election — voted at the precinct where they were working. But that meant their ballots reflected the wrong legislative races, among other issues. Those voters were reluctantly rejected.

“I hate to penalize any poll workers,” board member Jeff Chidester said.

Some other ballots were complicated because of the school referendum in Union Township.