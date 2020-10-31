 Skip to main content
Porter County Judge Mary DeBoer tops judicial races at $100k in contributions
Early voting in Porter County

Voters wrap partly around the Porter County Administration Center in Valparaiso on the first day of early voting earlier this month.

 Bob Kasarda, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — Republican Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer raised just more than $100,000 through Oct. 9 in her bid for reelection — more than double the amount posted by her Democratic challenger Mitch Peters, according to pre-election campaign finance reports.

Both candidates raised more money during the reporting period than those in the other two judicial races on Tuesday's general election ballot for Porter County.

The latest forms are the second of three that are to be filed during an election year, said DeBoer's campaign treasurer and Porter County Republican Party Executive Director Kenard Taylor.

Taylor, who is retained by the Porter County Board of Elections and Registration to review campaign finance reports, said candidates are also required to file contribution reports before the May primary election and an annual form at the end of the election year.

DeBoer's form reveals that her husband, David DeBoer, was by far the largest single individual donor to her campaign at $18,160 in contributions and loans through Oct. 9, according to her report.

A $6,500 contribution is posted from the Northern Indiana Operators Political Action Committee, as well as various contributions from attorneys and law firms.

Peters reported $42,895 in contributions through Oct. 9 this year, including a $10,000 loan from himself.

He received $4,500 from attorney and former Lake County Sheriff Roy Dominguez and $500 from Gwenn Rinkenberger, who was fired by DeBoer in May as juvenile court magistrate. Several other individuals with the last name Rinkenberger and from the same address also contributed to Peters.

Peters reported a $5,000 contribution from Ironworkers Local 395 Political Action Committee and $4,000 from GJMS LLC of Valparaiso.

The race between Democrat Matt Soliday and Republican Mike Fish to replace retiring longtime Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford attracted the next largest amount of contributions, according to the finance reports.

Soliday posted contributions so far this year of $47,543 as compared to Fish at $42,591.

Soliday said he received $6,000 from the Iron Workers Local 395 PAC and $4,000 from the Northern Indiana Operators Joint Labor PACT. He also filed a "large contribution" report for a $5,000 loan from himself and a $3,000 contribution from MJ Brown Renovations of Fishers, Indiana.

Fish reported $4,500 in contributions from Nick Popovich of Valparaiso, $4,296 from himself, $2,500 from Patricia Sage Popovich of Florida and $2,000 from AV Liquidators of Valparaiso.

Republican Christopher Buckley outraised incumbent Democrat David Chidester in his bid for that Superior Court seat.

Buckley brought in $34,806 this year through Oct. 9 as compared to $26,903 by Chidester, according to their finance reports.

Chidester reported a $2,500 donation from Ironworkers Local 395 PACT, $2,103 from himself and $2,000 from Crown Point attorney Walter Alvarez.

Buckley donated $15,224 to his own campaign, according to his report. 

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

