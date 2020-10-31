Porter County Judge Mary DeBoer tops judicial races at $100k in contributions

VALPARAISO — Republican Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer raised just more than $100,000 through Oct. 9 in her bid for reelection — more than double the amount posted by her Democratic challenger Mitch Peters, according to pre-election campaign finance reports.

Both candidates raised more money during the reporting period than those in the other two judicial races on Tuesday's general election ballot for Porter County.

The latest forms are the second of three that are to be filed during an election year, said DeBoer's campaign treasurer and Porter County Republican Party Executive Director Kenard Taylor.

Taylor, who is retained by the Porter County Board of Elections and Registration to review campaign finance reports, said candidates are also required to file contribution reports before the May primary election and an annual form at the end of the election year.

DeBoer's form reveals that her husband, David DeBoer, was by far the largest single individual donor to her campaign at $18,160 in contributions and loans through Oct. 9, according to her report.

A $6,500 contribution is posted from the Northern Indiana Operators Political Action Committee, as well as various contributions from attorneys and law firms.