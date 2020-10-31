Porter County Judge Mary DeBoer tops judicial races at $100k in contributions

VALPARAISO — Republican Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer raised just more than $100,000 through Oct. 9 in her bid for reelection — more than double the amount posted by her Democratic challenger Mitch Peters, according to pre-election campaign finance reports.
Both candidates raised more money during the reporting period than those in the other two judicial races on Tuesday's general election ballot for Porter County.
The latest forms are the second of three that are to be filed during an election year, said DeBoer's campaign treasurer and Porter County Republican Party Executive Director Kenard Taylor.
Taylor, who is retained by the Porter County Board of Elections and Registration to review campaign finance reports, said candidates are also required to file contribution reports before the May primary election and an annual form at the end of the election year.
DeBoer's form reveals that her husband, David DeBoer, was by far the largest single individual donor to her campaign at $18,160 in contributions and loans through Oct. 9, according to her report.
A $6,500 contribution is posted from the Northern Indiana Operators Political Action Committee, as well as various contributions from attorneys and law firms.
Peters reported $42,895 in contributions through Oct. 9 this year, including a $10,000 loan from himself.
He received $4,500 from attorney and former Lake County Sheriff Roy Dominguez and $500 from Gwenn Rinkenberger, who was fired by DeBoer in May as juvenile court magistrate. Several other individuals with the last name Rinkenberger and from the same address also contributed to Peters.
Peters reported a $5,000 contribution from Ironworkers Local 395 Political Action Committee and $4,000 from GJMS LLC of Valparaiso.
Support Local Journalism
The race between Democrat Matt Soliday and Republican Mike Fish to replace retiring longtime Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford attracted the next largest amount of contributions, according to the finance reports.
Soliday posted contributions so far this year of $47,543 as compared to Fish at $42,591.
Soliday said he received $6,000 from the Iron Workers Local 395 PAC and $4,000 from the Northern Indiana Operators Joint Labor PACT. He also filed a "large contribution" report for a $5,000 loan from himself and a $3,000 contribution from MJ Brown Renovations of Fishers, Indiana.
Fish reported $4,500 in contributions from Nick Popovich of Valparaiso, $4,296 from himself, $2,500 from Patricia Sage Popovich of Florida and $2,000 from AV Liquidators of Valparaiso.
Republican Christopher Buckley outraised incumbent Democrat David Chidester in his bid for that Superior Court seat.
Buckley brought in $34,806 this year through Oct. 9 as compared to $26,903 by Chidester, according to their finance reports.
Chidester reported a $2,500 donation from Ironworkers Local 395 PACT, $2,103 from himself and $2,000 from Crown Point attorney Walter Alvarez.
Buckley donated $15,224 to his own campaign, according to his report.
2020 class of The Times Media Co.'s 20 Under 40
Like his father and grandfather before him, Charlie Mathewson has a passion for the railroads, and, in his case, it has resulted in his being …
Melissa Mitchell's youthful job aspirations were a far cry from the job she now holds with HealthLinc.
The expression good things come in threes certainly applies to entrepreneur John O'Block.
NorthShore Health Centers continues to grow, and so does its director of marketing and patient relations, Tricia Hall.
After 17 years in the classroom, Morgan Vlassopoulos believes in service to others. She exhibits this not only through teaching but in assisti…
At just 39, David Kwait has had an impressive and varied job history.
When Tara McElmurry went to work for NIPSCO in 2014, she was returning to familiar ground. Her mom had worked there for 15 years before her re…
Binika Henderson was just 15 when she landed her first job. Even as a young teen, she found that she was comfortable in sales, and at Southlak…
After Stephanie Trendowski almost lost her life four years ago after a serious complication during the birth of her daughter, she had an epiphany.
Helping people through difficult times has been her calling, something Tionna Harris has known she wanted to accomplish even at a young age.
Jeff Daneff didn’t always know what he wanted to be in life, but he did know that he wanted to make a difference.
Known around the world, Hobart-based Albanese Confectionery has delighted the taste buds of those with a sweet tooth for decades.
As a kid, Dale Holsti grew up fascinated by the 1970s television series “Emergency.”
When Samantha Holsti was a freshman at the University of Illinois, her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
This past spring, as high schools across the nation were faced with difficult decisions about how to handle graduation ceremonies, Alissa Schn…
20 Under 40: Anthony "Bo" Patton is a mentor in the classroom, on the basketball court and in the community
As a Merrillville High School teacher and head boys basketball coach, Anthony “Bo” Patton plays a pivotal role in shaping the next generation …
Alex Olympidis, a 33-year-old named one of Times Media Co.'s 20 Under 40, works to hire the right people at Family Express, which has a much lower turnover rate than the industry average.
When he took a job as a teller at Centier Bank in 2001, Chuck Dayton thought he was doing it just to earn money to pay for his studies in grap…
When Santa delivered on his request for a camera, Alan Myszkowski had no idea it would lead to a promising career in promotions and public relations.
His business, Tom and Ed’s Autobody, was chosen best in the region in the 2020 Times poll, and now Andrew Tylka has been named one of the 20 U…
This past spring, as high schools across the nation were faced with difficult decisions about how to handle graduation ceremonies, Alissa Schn…
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.