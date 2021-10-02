Porter County launches new series of Master Recycler classes

Sure you recycle. But are you a master recycler?

You can get certified as a master recycler by completing a new series of five classes by The Recycling & Waste Reduction District of Porter County.

The district is offering Porter County residents one-hour classes in person and via Zoom for Porter County residents interested in learning more about recycling. Experts from Homewood Disposal, Republic Services, Shirley Heinze Land Trust, and Tradebe Environmental Services will teach people about recycling, recusing and limiting their environmental impact.

“This is a fantastic series for people with interest in recycling. Our classes will cover variety of topics ranging from waste prevention, waste flow process and household hazardous waste,” said Keri Marrs Barron, Executive Director of Recycling & Waste Reduction District of Porter County.

The Master Recycler Series classes will take place online and at the Porter County Administration Building, 155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso, from 6:30-8 p.m. on Oct. 11, 18 and 25 and Nov. 1 and 8.

“We encourage all Porter County residents to attend and sign up early for participation. Also classes are open to students from previous program dates who still need to fulfill hours,” Marrs Barron said.