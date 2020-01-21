Porter County Library system receives $1.2 million gift

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Public Library System (PCPLS) has received a gift of $1.2 million from the Marjorie A. Mills Loving Trust.

A lifelong resident of Indiana, Mills was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School in Hammond and furthered her education at Indiana University. Marjorie and her husband, Kenneth, believed a great deal in education, providing scholarships and leadership to the region’s universities. Active in the community, they were members of the Northwest Indiana Genealogical Society, with Marjorie serving as the organization’s first vice president.

“Marjorie Mills and her husband, Kenneth, valued the expertise of our system at our genealogy center," said Jesse Butz, director of the Porter County Public Library System. The Northwest Indiana Genealogical Society regularly meets at the Valparaiso Public Library, utilizing the resources of the Larry J. Clark Genealogy Center. PCPLS partners with the society to archive materials and members of the society graciously volunteer and help support the library.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up