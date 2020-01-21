Porter County Library system receives $1.2 million gift

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Public Library System (PCPLS) has received a gift of $1.2 million from the Marjorie A. Mills Loving Trust.
A lifelong resident of Indiana, Mills was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School in Hammond and furthered her education at Indiana University. Marjorie and her husband, Kenneth, believed a great deal in education, providing scholarships and leadership to the region’s universities. Active in the community, they were members of the Northwest Indiana Genealogical Society, with Marjorie serving as the organization’s first vice president.
“Marjorie Mills and her husband, Kenneth, valued the expertise of our system at our genealogy center," said Jesse Butz, director of the Porter County Public Library System. The Northwest Indiana Genealogical Society regularly meets at the Valparaiso Public Library, utilizing the resources of the Larry J. Clark Genealogy Center. PCPLS partners with the society to archive materials and members of the society graciously volunteer and help support the library.
In 1990, Marjorie and Kenneth made a gift in honor of their late daughter, Kathleen, of $50,000 to the Porter County Public Library System. Kathleen, the only child of Marjorie and Kenneth, was pregnant when she was killed by a drunken driver. With no immediate family living, Marjorie and Kenneth decided to leave their assets to charity.
The couple were married for 49 years before Kenneth died of cancer in 1999. Marjorie died in March of 2018 and the Marjorie A. Mills Loving Trust provided for the $1.2 million gift to the library system.
“The Porter County Public Library System is grateful for this amazing gift. We’re honored to have been an organization Marjorie and Kenneth appreciated and found beneficial to the community,” Butz said.
“The board is actively working to leverage this donation for the system and to see that it is used per Marjorie’s wishes—to enhance genealogical services to Porter County residents and visitors. Currently we are pursuing options with the Community Foundation to ensure Marjorie's generosity impacts generations to come.”
The Larry J. Clark Genealogy Center at the Valparaiso Public Library houses a variety of genealogical resources including printed material, yearbooks, microfilm, indexes, databases and online resources. In an effort to preserve documents of enduring historical value, the center collects, maintains and makes accessible many official court records from Porter County.