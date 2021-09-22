Porter County murder suspect denied bail months after hung jury

VALPARAISO — A Superior Court judge has rejected a defense attorney’s request for a bail hearing on behalf of John Silva II, the now 21-year-old man accused of assisting the convicted murderer of two teenagers in rural Porter County two years ago.

Silva, of Hamlet, is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in connection to a Feb. 25, 2019 attempted robbery that led to the deaths of Thomas Grill, 18, of Cedar Lake, and Molley Lanham, 19, of St. John. Silva stood trial in June but the result was a mistrial because the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Silva’s attorney, John Cantrell, filed a motion Sept. 17 to ask Judge Mike Fish for a bail hearing. Silva was denied bail before his first trial. Fish ruled on the new motion Monday and denied the request, noting that this was Silva’s third attempt to be granted bail.