Porter County murder suspect denied bail months after hung jury

VALPARAISO — A Superior Court judge has rejected a defense attorney’s request for a bail hearing on behalf of John Silva II, the now 21-year-old man accused of assisting the convicted murderer of two teenagers in rural Porter County two years ago.
Silva, of Hamlet, is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in connection to a Feb. 25, 2019 attempted robbery that led to the deaths of Thomas Grill, 18, of Cedar Lake, and Molley Lanham, 19, of St. John. Silva stood trial in June but the result was a mistrial because the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.
Silva’s attorney, John Cantrell, filed a motion Sept. 17 to ask Judge Mike Fish for a bail hearing. Silva was denied bail before his first trial. Fish ruled on the new motion Monday and denied the request, noting that this was Silva’s third attempt to be granted bail.
Prosecutors allege that Silva sat armed in the basement of a Boone Township home as backup for Connor Kerner, who was attempting to rob Grill and Lanham when the two were killed. Kerner, of Valparaiso, was convicted of the killings in October and sentenced to 179 years in prison.
Silva’s defense countered that Silva was not in the basement as backup, but rather in hiding after seeing Kerner with a gun and realizing things were becoming “real.” Silva recorded the six gunshots he heard and the sounds of a victim moaning in an effort to try and distance himself from the incident, the defense said. The recording was played at Kerner’s and Silva’s trials.
After the shooting, police said Kerner called Silver to help clean up while Kerner beat Grill with a pipe wrench to ensure his death.
Porter County Prosecutor Christopher Hammer told jurors at trial that they needed only to believe that Silva intended to carry out the robberies in order to convict him of the murders.
Silva is scheduled to go back on trial April 11.