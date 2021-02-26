Porter County Museum drops plan to move into old City Hall

VALPARAISO — A plan to move the Porter County Museum to the old City Hall building is now history.
In 2012, the museum leased 16 Indiana Ave. and the adjacent 18 Indiana Ave., which were most recently the former police station, and gutted the conjoined buildings with the intent to move from the old jail just a couple doors down the street.
This month, the city’s Board of Works and the museum announced the plan has been scrapped. The museum was given until June 1 to depart the new space.
“It’s disappointing the museum didn’t come to fruition,” Mayor Matt Murphy said. “A lot of people worked hard on that.”
City Attorney Patrick Lyp told the Board of Works some obligations for improvements inside the building weren’t met.
The museum has new plans for the future, not including that building, that can’t be announced yet, Executive Director Kevin Pazour said.
“In the past year, so many people have hit the pause button in how we operate in all things,” he said. The pandemic has given the foundation and the city time to reassess what the future will look like. That future will include the museum’s current home at the old jail.
“We’ve got a lot in the works,” Pazour said. “We are in the process of looking to make upgrades to make it more accessible and climate controlled and more welcoming in general."
The county owns the old jail that houses the museum and pays utilities and insurance for the building. Other expenses, including the staff and exhibits, are paid for by the museum’s foundation.
Admission is free — or will be when the museum is open to the public again — but members pay dues for the newsletter and other benefits.
Even though the museum is currently closed, the staff is busy.
A new podcast will debut soon, with the first season focused on the jail, including both sides of the jail. “If people have stories to tell, we want to hear them,” Pazour said.
One of his favorites is from the late Nicolas Polite, who sneaked into the Memorial Opera House without paying the dime to attend a movie. The sheriff caught Polite and the young boy with him and locked them in a cell at the jail next door. After a stern lecture, the sheriff told the boys if they ever needed to see a movie but couldn’t pay for it, they should see him first.
“We are in a really incredible historical building,” Pazour said.
At the old city hall
The museum accomplished more at 16 Indiana Ave. than gutting the building, which is roughly the same size as the current museum, and for which the city hasn't decided on a future use.
“The first phase of the work was really twofold in rejuvenating the facades,” Pazour said.
A large arched doorway was restored where the firetrucks would have entered and exited the fire station. “The arched door was an original feature to the 1878 building. We estimate it was cut out about 1920 to accommodate the first truck,” Pazour said.
A plaque on the side of the façade dates back to those days, warning people not to block the alley that no longer exists. A bank building now abuts the building.
“Just about every city department was housed within that structure at one point in time,” Pazour said.
In the 1950s, the city held a referendum to build a new city hall at the site of the old water department, but the voters rejected the idea. In the early 1960s, the circa 1885 LaForce Boot & Shoe Store building next door was joined with the municipal building. Bank trustees offered to help create an access to the bank’s parking lot south of the buildings.
Gutting the building for the proposed museum space was a bit of a treasure hunt.
“To our surprises we found two fire pole openings,” Pazour said. “One was to get out the south exit of the building to get the horses to pull the apparatus.” The other one was to access the firetruck.
“It was a neat process to go through and undo those layers,” he said. Imprints were found on walls that had been covered up. Music-themed wallpaper from when 18 Indiana Ave. was a music store resurfaced.
The work done on the interior “really gave some of the personality back,” Pazour said.
It won’t be difficult to vacate the building, he said. “The biggest item is the stagecoach that is stored in there.” Broncho John Sullivan, one of the city’s former characters, owned the stagecoach.
Sullivan, a colleague of Buffalo Bill Cody and no stranger to Western shows, left diaries that are now being examined by a museum volunteer.
“She’s come across a lot of interesting stories that he’s noted,” Pazour said. When Sullivan lived in Valparaiso, he told wild stories of life in the West, some of which were true.
At the old jail
The old jail was completed in 1872, Pazour said. It predates the use of electrical wiring in Valparaiso. As the museum contemplates its future, the wiring will be a concern because new exhibits increasingly will incorporate the use of technology to tell stories more effectively.
The building also needs air conditioning to regulate humidity, which is important for the preservation of artifacts.
Accessibility is a concern, too. There are steep stairs to access the second floor of the building, and the first floor has accessibility issues, too.
“It’s a difficult process to go through, but an important one,” Pazour said.
