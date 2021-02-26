Porter County Museum drops plan to move into old City Hall

The county owns the old jail that houses the museum and pays utilities and insurance for the building. Other expenses, including the staff and exhibits, are paid for by the museum’s foundation.

Admission is free — or will be when the museum is open to the public again — but members pay dues for the newsletter and other benefits.

Even though the museum is currently closed, the staff is busy.

A new podcast will debut soon, with the first season focused on the jail, including both sides of the jail. “If people have stories to tell, we want to hear them,” Pazour said.

One of his favorites is from the late Nicolas Polite, who sneaked into the Memorial Opera House without paying the dime to attend a movie. The sheriff caught Polite and the young boy with him and locked them in a cell at the jail next door. After a stern lecture, the sheriff told the boys if they ever needed to see a movie but couldn’t pay for it, they should see him first.

“We are in a really incredible historical building,” Pazour said.

At the old city hall