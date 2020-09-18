 Skip to main content
Porter County Museum navigates through COVID

The Porter County Museum is closed to the public, but Executive Director Kevin Pazour and his staff have been busy making changes.

 Doug Ross, The Times

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Museum has been closed because of the pandemic, but there’s a lot going on behind those closed doors, Executive Director Kevin Pazour said.

The staff of the museum at 153 Franklin St. is taking is taking its show on the digital road.

Last spring, “we made a pivot by necessity to make the PoCo Muse newsletter history-focused," Pazour said. "That’s a permanent switch.

Now there’s a PoCo Muse Letter, available three times a year, as an exclusive benefit to Premier-level members.

There’s also a member’s guide published twice a year

The museum, housed inside the former Porter County Jail and Sheriff's Residence, hosted a number of events in the past to tell the story of major events in history, highlight the history of prominent Porter County businesses and offer a social mixer for people who just wanted to get out and meet others.

People who couldn’t attend often gave reasons that time and date didn’t work for them.

Walking tours now audio

The pandemic has prompted development of more offerings in other formats.

Pazour has led walking tours of downtown Valparaiso in the past, highlighting a specific year in the city’s history. He’s planning to turn those into audio tours.

An architectural guide from 1987, highlighting 10 stops around the courthouse square, was created by Richard Brauer, Debra Giswold and Wanda Rice. It’s now offered as an audio tour, with supplemental visuals and the original guide available online.

Coming soon is a self-guided walking tour of the courthouse square as it would have appeared in 1965. It's expected to be available Saturday to museum members and to the public about a month later.

In October, the museum will offer a self-guided audio tour of the Old City Cemetery on Union Street. The cemetery gates are normally locked, but the museum is opening the gates five times in October to facilitate the tours.

Scavenger hunt slated

On Nov. 7, members will be invited to an outdoor scavenger hunt highlighting downtown Valparaiso’s history. It will be released to the public a week later.

In December, an audio version of George Neeley’s “Valparaiso: A Pictorial History” will be made available to members. Neeley’s book was published in 1989.

The museum’s collection isn’t suffering during the pandemic.

“We’re finding people are still bringing in things,” Pazour said.

“We’re navigating it, and we’re hopefully going to come out of it better than ever.”

