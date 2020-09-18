Porter County Museum navigates through COVID

An architectural guide from 1987, highlighting 10 stops around the courthouse square, was created by Richard Brauer, Debra Giswold and Wanda Rice. It’s now offered as an audio tour, with supplemental visuals and the original guide available online.

Coming soon is a self-guided walking tour of the courthouse square as it would have appeared in 1965. It's expected to be available Saturday to museum members and to the public about a month later.

In October, the museum will offer a self-guided audio tour of the Old City Cemetery on Union Street. The cemetery gates are normally locked, but the museum is opening the gates five times in October to facilitate the tours.

Scavenger hunt slated

On Nov. 7, members will be invited to an outdoor scavenger hunt highlighting downtown Valparaiso’s history. It will be released to the public a week later.

In December, an audio version of George Neeley’s “Valparaiso: A Pictorial History” will be made available to members. Neeley’s book was published in 1989.

The museum’s collection isn’t suffering during the pandemic.

“We’re finding people are still bringing in things,” Pazour said.