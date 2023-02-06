VALPARAISO — First aid training is common. Assess the patient, stop the bleeding, use CPR if necessary and get the person ready for more advanced care.

Now there’s similar training for mental health.

Carley Samayoa teaches Mental Health First Aid courses for Hub Coalition Porter County, the agency formerly known as the Porter County Substance Abuse Council. “This is a practical course. Here’s what to do,” she said.

It works. A previous instructor was on social media and saw a post that rang a bell, Samayoa said. The instructor reached out and started a conversation that led to learning that the person was dealing with depression.

The training program began in Australia in 2000 and arrived in the United States in 2008. There are versions for youth and teens, older adults and other adults. By the end of 2023, about 1,800 people will have been trained locally, Samayoa said.

So far, the course has been popular with EMS, police and juvenile justice system employees. Church volunteers and other people who work with clients down on their luck also benefit from the program. Living Hope Community Church, for example, works with community members who need a warming shelter or a women’s shelter. The volunteers wanted training, said Samantha Aguilar, a grant coordinator for Hub Coalition Porter County.

The course teaches how to recognize early signs and symptoms of mental health. Learning how to assess a person is important. “Are you thinking of killing yourself?” gets a different answer than “Have you ever considered suicide?”

“We’re talk about the importance of being direct and using the exact language,” Aguilar said. “Being direct gets you the answer you need.”

And it’s important to notice how urgent the need for care is, she said. “Is there a situation happening? Is this person in the beginnings of a crisis, or is this person in a full-blown crisis?”

Samayoa said it's "just like physical first aid,” in that it begins with assessing the situation. In this case, it’s assessing for risk of suicide or harm, listening nonjudgmentally, giving reassurance and information, encouraging appropriate professional help, and encouraging self-help and other support strategies.

The training shows how to deal with panic attacks, suicidal thoughts or behaviors, nonsuicidal self-injury, acute psychoses like hallucinations and delusions, overdoses or withdrawal from alcohol or drugs, and reactions to traumatic events.

“Trauma tends to be a pretty big trigger for things,” Samayoa said. How a person responds will vary. “Typically, it’s these negative events in their lives that they have no control of.” Sometimes one major event can be a trigger; sometimes it’s a series of events with one seemingly minor negative situation being the final straw.

“That’s the thing about trauma, right? It’s so personal,” she said.

The one-day course lasts seven to eight hours and can be done in-person or virtual.

“I feel that in-person trainings are just a little more impactful,” Samayoa said, but virtual instruction doesn’t leave out important lessons."