VALPARAISO — Porter County Commissioners are making efforts to reduce their insurance bills.
To that end, they're awarding a contract to General Insurance Services of Valparaiso for property and casualty insurance coverage. The contract, with an annual flat rate of $50,000, provides coverage now through April 10, 2021.
That date is significant, Commission President Jeff Good said, because it mirrors the dates for workers' compensation protection and all other renewals.
GIS officials noted they would be scheduling safety and risk management meetings with government staff.
Good and Commission Secretary Jim Biggs praised the insurance contract, noting savings over previous years. Good said the county in 2018 realized reductions in insurance spending of $300,000 to $400,000, a 30 percent savings.
In a related matter, Biggs said the county could be seeing more health care savings through a free clinic agreement with Franciscan Health. Effective Jan. 2 of this year, county employees have had the services of Franciscan wellness clinics in Portage and Valparaiso.
Rhonda Young, Porter County human resources director, explained that typical clinic services include blood draws, lab work and diabetes wellness programs. As of the previous week, Young said, 16 county employees used the clinic, with “all positive” responses, she noted.
While these clinics may not mend broken limbs, Young said, the hope of this program, is to reduce costly hospital visits.
Commissioners also approved a memorandum of understanding between Valparaiso Community School Corporation and Porter County Emergency Medical Agency for Heavilin Elementary School to use the county highway facility along Ind. 2 during an emergency warranting an evacuation.
According to Porter County EMA Director Lance Bella, the school has an enrollment of 600 and the highway facility would serve as a temporary way station in the case of an evacuation.
Under financial matter, commissioners approved the following:
• Payment of $7,575 to Gariup Construction of Gary as the final payment for work on the administrative plaza renovation project.
• Payment of $213,830.75 to Gariup for the county courthouse renovation. The finishing balance on the project is $561,108.55.
• Change order for $71,936 to Ziolkowski Construction of South Bend to remove unsuitable soils for the north annex government complex addition and a payment application of $427,120 to Ziolkowski to remove the unsuitable soils. The new balance on the project will be $2,612,680.
• Approval of a five-year lease agreement with Jack Doheny Companies of Joliet, Illinois, for a Vactor truck. The lease agreement is for five years, at an annual cost of $53,000.
• Approval of general services contracts for American Structurepoint of Highland for engineering and Kate Sanders for grant writing.