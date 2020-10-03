Porter County OKs pay hikes

The International Monetary Fund predicted the inflation rate at 2.24%.

“I just don’t think this is a great year to not give a cost-of-living raise,” Councilman Dan Whitten, D-At-Large, said. Many county employees have spouses who have seen earnings drop because of the pandemic, he said.

According to state estimates, the county could receive an additional $1 million in taxes next year, Urbanik said.

“I wouldn’t suggest we allocate against the whole $1 million,” Whitten said.

“We have gotten where we are by being conservative but moving the county forward,” Graham said.

Jessen repeated his stance that the county needs to do a study to see what wages would be fair for employees.

Councilman Greg Simms, D-3rd, said he talked to the county’s human resources director and plans for his students to do a study that compares Porter County to three comparable counties. It will factor in the number of employees, the income tax rate — Porter County’s rate is the lowest in the state, tied with one other county — and other pertinent factors.

It will take months to do the study, he predicted.

Jessen is eager to see the results of that study.