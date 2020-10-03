Porter County OKs pay hikes

VALPARAISO — Unsure about whether to give graduated raises to help lower-paid employees or across-the-board increases, the Porter County Council did both.
At the end of a nearly three-hour meeting Thursday, the council voted 5-2 to raise the base pay to $30,000 a year and give across-the-board raises of 3% to employees earning up to $65,000 and 2% to employees making more than that. Elected officials won’t get raises next year.
Raising the base pay lifts the salaries of eight employees, County Auditor Vicki Urbanik said. The lowest-paid employee currently makes $27,300 annually.
Council members Mike Jessen, R-4th, and Sylvia Graham, D-At-Large, voted against the proposal.
Councilman Bob Poparad, who said in Tuesday’s meeting that some employees earned so little they qualified for food stamps, had proposed raises of 6 percent for employees making less than $35,000, 3% for $35,000 to $65,000 and 1% for the 15 highest-paid employees.
“It’s just an arbitrary figure,” Jessen said.
“It’s about as good as giving 3% across the board,” Poparad replied.
Council members were split on whether to give cost-of-living raises, graduated raises that increase salaries more for lower-paid employees or to not give raises at all while waiting to see what happens to the economy and county revenues next year.
The International Monetary Fund predicted the inflation rate at 2.24%.
“I just don’t think this is a great year to not give a cost-of-living raise,” Councilman Dan Whitten, D-At-Large, said. Many county employees have spouses who have seen earnings drop because of the pandemic, he said.
According to state estimates, the county could receive an additional $1 million in taxes next year, Urbanik said.
“I wouldn’t suggest we allocate against the whole $1 million,” Whitten said.
“We have gotten where we are by being conservative but moving the county forward,” Graham said.
Jessen repeated his stance that the county needs to do a study to see what wages would be fair for employees.
Councilman Greg Simms, D-3rd, said he talked to the county’s human resources director and plans for his students to do a study that compares Porter County to three comparable counties. It will factor in the number of employees, the income tax rate — Porter County’s rate is the lowest in the state, tied with one other county — and other pertinent factors.
It will take months to do the study, he predicted.
Jessen is eager to see the results of that study.
“My simple suggestion would be this,” Jessen said. “We take a look at the pay over the next six months,” then the county would have objective data “to make the salaries fair once and for all.”
“Mike, we wouldn’t have near enough money,” Poparad said.
Whitten praised the county’s employees.
“They’ve weathered the storm for this county in a very difficult pandemic,” Whitten said.
