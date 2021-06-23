Porter County opts out of any state opioid settlement

VALPARAISO — Porter County, which was once considered one of the top 10 counties in the nation for opioid addiction, has opted out of a potential state settlement in a lawsuit against opioid providers.

County Attorney Scott McClure advised the Board of Commissioners to take the option under a new state law to opt out of a potential state settlement because the amount headed to Porter County likely would be too watered down under the proposed state distribution formula.

A total of 77 counties and municipalities in Indiana have filed lawsuits against a string of opioid manufacturers and distributors in the absence of the state filing a lawsuit on their behalf, McClure explained.

Cohen & Malad, an Indianapolis-based law firm, made the rounds to encourage local governments to file lawsuits. Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good said when Porter County agreed to sue, it was at the last minute.

The lawsuit required the county to do extensive number-crunching to determine the impact of the opioid epidemic on county finances. The county devoted many hours of staff time to compiling the information needed for the discovery process, but Cohen & Malad agreed to work on a contingency basis, so the county hasn’t spent any money on the lawsuit itself.