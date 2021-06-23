Porter County opts out of any state opioid settlement

VALPARAISO — Porter County, which was once considered one of the top 10 counties in the nation for opioid addiction, has opted out of a potential state settlement in a lawsuit against opioid providers.
County Attorney Scott McClure advised the Board of Commissioners to take the option under a new state law to opt out of a potential state settlement because the amount headed to Porter County likely would be too watered down under the proposed state distribution formula.
A total of 77 counties and municipalities in Indiana have filed lawsuits against a string of opioid manufacturers and distributors in the absence of the state filing a lawsuit on their behalf, McClure explained.
Cohen & Malad, an Indianapolis-based law firm, made the rounds to encourage local governments to file lawsuits. Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good said when Porter County agreed to sue, it was at the last minute.
The lawsuit required the county to do extensive number-crunching to determine the impact of the opioid epidemic on county finances. The county devoted many hours of staff time to compiling the information needed for the discovery process, but Cohen & Malad agreed to work on a contingency basis, so the county hasn’t spent any money on the lawsuit itself.
“Porter County has one of the worst opioid problems,” Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said at Tuesday’s special meeting to opt out of the state settlement.
High opioid death rate
A 2005 study by Roosevelt University said Porter County’s heroin-related death rate ranked among the top 10 in the nation when compared to major metropolitan areas. The rate of heroin-related emergency room visits by 18- to 25-year-olds ranked third in the nation, behind only Baltimore and Philadelphia, the study said.
The proposed distribution formula under a new state law adopted this year doesn’t take that into effect, however.
McClure said 70% of any settlement would go to the state Family and Social Services Administration, 15% to the state and 15% to local governments based solely on population. Porter County is the seventh largest county in the state.
The legislation gave litigants until June 30 to opt out before the state law takes effect.
“There’s several reasons to opt out,” McClue said. Among them is that the county has 60 days to opt back in if local officials change their minds, although McClure said it’s hard to imagine what would change in July and August to make the distribution formula sound better.
In 2018, the state filed a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma, but that lawsuit doesn’t include some of the other large players in the opioid business, Good noted.
The Indiana attorney general’s office noted that between 2012 and 2016, 58 Indiana counties had opioid prescribing rates greater than 100 prescriptions per 100 residents.
Biggs wondered why the state lawsuit didn’t name Johnson & Johnson, pharmacies or others included in the Cohen & Malad lawsuits. “There are some powerful companies that have tentacles in state government,” he said.
Most of the companies named in the county’s lawsuit “have large lucrative contracts with the state,” Biggs said.
“I was in it for my pound of flesh. I’ll be honest,” Biggs said. “It’s ruined a lot of lives.”
“The havoc that the opioid crisis has left in this county in its wake is indescribable,” he said. About 80% of the county jail’s inmates in any one day are there because of drug abuse, Biggs said.
The county had to create a drug court because of all the criminal cases the opioid crisis created, McClure added. Then there are the additional police officers, correctional officers and others hired to deal with the effects of the drug crisis. Just about every county department except highway and weights and measures has been affected, he said.
