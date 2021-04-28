Porter County pays unindicted ex-official's legal costs

VALPARAISO — Former Porter County Commissioner John Evans is getting his defense attorney’s fees paid by taxpayers after federal charges weren’t filed against him.

Evans sought reimbursement in December 2016, but that request was held up when then-U.S. Attorney David Capp declined to say whether Evans was a subject of a grand jury investigation or no longer considered a target.

Indiana law says if public officials request reimbursement for legal fees for an act within the scope of their official duties, whether for a felony, misdemeanor or infraction, they shall be repaid if they are found not guilty of all charges, if charges have been dismissed or if charges haven’t been filed. In the case of a grand jury investigation, reasonable legal fees shall be repaid if the official isn’t indicted, County Attorney Harold Harper said.

Evans hired attorney Kevin Milner to represent him, and Milner billed Evans $5,000, which is a reasonable amount for that kind of defense work, Harper said. That likely involved multiple depositions, he noted.

County Councilman Greg Simms said he would like to see Milner’s bill, but Harper said that would be protected by attorney-client privilege unless Milner and Evans agreed to share it with appropriate information redacted.