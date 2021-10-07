Porter County planners OK townhome rezoning

VALPARAISO — A string of new townhomes near Northwest Health’s hospital gained a favorable recommendation for rezoning from the Porter County Plan Commission.
St. Andrews Development plans to put an additional 20 townhomes on lots adjacent to townhomes already built.
But the land for the new townhomes is currently zoned for office and technology buildings. Essentially what St. Andrews Development proposes is to slide the border between the two zones to the south to allow the new homes to be built.
Neighbors in the nearby Tanner Trace subdivision questioned the move.
“I didn’t move into this rural area to see a lot of big houses go up there,” Michael Findley said.
“I think a two-story home would be no more intrusive than the two-story homes in Tanner Trace,” St. Andrews attorney Todd Leeth said.
“The hospital is six stories and a massive building,” commission member Michael Mirochna said.
“I don’t think townhomes hold value,” resident Diana Cook said.
“Maintenance-free units are very desirable in our marketplace right now,” Leeth said. “I think there’s more need for housing out there,” said commission member Brian Damitz, who lives nearby.
The Plan Commission also gave a favorable recommendation to a proposal to rezone Union Township School Corp. land as institutional.
On the far north side of the property, near Wheeler High School, a transportation building for housing buses is planned, Superintendent John Hunter said. Longer range, athletic facilities would be developed.
County Surveyor Kevin Breitzke explained the zoning to neighbors. “Institutional is more restrictive with more restrictions than rural residential,” he said. “I think the school took a good opportunity to purchase this when the time was right.”
The third request was for Cosmo’s Midnight Stables in Pine Township. Steven and Julie Scisson propose building a barn with 12 stalls and an apartment for their daughters, Callie and Grace, to run the business. They would board horses and give riding lessons. The development also would include outdoor and indoor riding arenas.
“Privately, they can have as many horses as they want,” planning director Robert Thompson said. But to run a business, they could have up to 19 stalls before seeking a special exception from the Board of Zoning Appeals and being subject to a lot more regulations.
The 50-acre property is zoned rural residential, which would allow 25 homes to be built on it, Damitz said. The Scissons want it zoned general agricultural to allow for the stable.
“I think this will be a real positive,” Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said, and could improve drainage in the area. “Hang in there,” she told residents.
“Any new development is an opportunity to improve the community at large,” Breitzke said.
The rezoning requests go before the county Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.