Porter County planners OK townhome rezoning

The Plan Commission also gave a favorable recommendation to a proposal to rezone Union Township School Corp. land as institutional.

On the far north side of the property, near Wheeler High School, a transportation building for housing buses is planned, Superintendent John Hunter said. Longer range, athletic facilities would be developed.

County Surveyor Kevin Breitzke explained the zoning to neighbors. “Institutional is more restrictive with more restrictions than rural residential,” he said. “I think the school took a good opportunity to purchase this when the time was right.”

The third request was for Cosmo’s Midnight Stables in Pine Township. Steven and Julie Scisson propose building a barn with 12 stalls and an apartment for their daughters, Callie and Grace, to run the business. They would board horses and give riding lessons. The development also would include outdoor and indoor riding arenas.

“Privately, they can have as many horses as they want,” planning director Robert Thompson said. But to run a business, they could have up to 19 stalls before seeking a special exception from the Board of Zoning Appeals and being subject to a lot more regulations.