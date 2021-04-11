Porter County plans reroute of Calumet Trail to showcase Dunes

VALPARAISO — Porter County is planning a reroute of the Calumet Trail to allow bike riders and pedestrians to see more of Indiana Dunes National Park’s natural beauty.

The existing trail, which includes a path along a NIPSCO right of way, includes traveling on top of a natural gas pipeline and under high-tension electric lines.

The proposed new route would travel just north of the existing South Shore Line tracks from Mineral Springs Road to the Dune Park train station at Ind. 49. The route goes onto County Road 1500 North, to Furnessville Road, then heads north on County Road 300 East to Beverly Drive, then south on Central Avenue until it connects with a short stretch of the trail to end at County Line Road.

Michigan City is planning to connect to that trailhead.

A push button device would be installed where the trail crosses U.S. 12 to activate a traffic signal so riders and pedestrians could safely cross U.S. 12.

A section of Beverly Drive in Beverly Shores that has been closed to the public over drainage issues — including a collapsed culvert — would be rehabilitated and reopened for bicycle and pedestrian use as part of the reworked Calumet Trail. It would remain closed to motorized vehicles.

$6 million price tag