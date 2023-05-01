VALPARAISO — Negotiations on the future of the 1893 Memorial Opera House are continuing behind the scenes as the Porter County Board of Commissioners and County Council search for a compromise.

“As liaisons, Greg (Simms) and I have been meeting with the commissioners,” Councilwoman Sylvia Graham, D-at large, said. “Right now, we’re trying to come up with a plan. It’s like Mike (Jessen) says, to work together for the betterment of the county.

“We’re trying to come up with a good compromise that will work for the betterment of the people.”

The opera house needs extensive exterior and interior work. “All the repairs should be done,” Simms, D-3rd, said.

Last year, the council voted unanimously to spend $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act money on the opera house and the neighboring 1860 sheriff’s residence, along with a connection between the two buildings. The Memorial Opera House Foundation was expected to chip in $2 million for the project.

“The current Board of Commissioners took that plan and threw it away,” council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said. “I think that $2 million commitment, they’ve shooed that away.”

“I’m still committed to the $5 million I voted on,” Rivas said.

That plan seems to be dead in the water, with Commissioners Barb Regnitz, R-Center, and Jim Biggs, R-North, voting to explore leasing the sheriff’s residence to a nongovernmental entity. Commissioner Laura Blaney, a strong proponent of the opera house project, voted against the plan Regnitz put forth.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean status quo for the opera house.

The building lacks ADA-compliant restrooms. One idea being explored is extending the back of the theater. “The architects are getting involved,” Simms said. “The goal is to preserve it and possibly expand it.”

“Is this change because it’s cheaper or because it’s better?” Councilman Mike Brickner, R-at large, asked.

It’s cheaper, Simms said, but whether it’s better is open for debate.

Graham said she is committed to an arts center for children and the community.

Councilman Ronald “Red” Stone, R-1st, took office this year, after the council’s vote. “I think it’s well said, maybe use some money in other ways,” he said.

“Before Red got here, we all voted that was a priority and had an agreement in place,” Brickner said. “I know elections have consequences, but we can’t go back and change everything we’ve done.

“I will be anxious to see what kind of plan we get and where we go from here, because that ship should have sailed.”

The foundation is awaiting whatever action the county might take, Simms said: “We need to get our act together before they jump in, too.”

“We don’t do enough of celebrating our youth,” Rivas said. “We’ve got to invest in our community. We’ve got to invest in our social infrastructure, I call it.”