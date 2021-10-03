Porter County pushes for wage, salary study

The study would take a close look at job descriptions and duties to determine how much each position should be paid. “There’s going to be some surprises in it,” McClure said, with a likelihood that some employees are significantly underpaid.

It might take a few years to bring up the salaries of underpaid employees, while any overpaid employees wouldn’t see raises in that time, he said.

Reynolds made the case for 5% raises for county police officers, noting that with fewer applying for the job, it’s even more important to be competitive with other police departments.

“You can’t compare, because we work 24/7,” with other county employees, he said.

“Do you believe that Porter County is a safe county? Look where we’re located. That doesn’t come by happenstance,” Reynolds added.

“Five percent puts us just in the ballpark with Portage and Valpo,” he said.

In July, the Board of Commissioners passed an ordinance that gives the sheriff control over how to spend a portion of the revenue from housing federal prisoners at the county jail.