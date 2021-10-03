Porter County pushes for wage, salary study

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Council is asking the Board of Commissioners to approve a comprehensive study of wages and salaries for all county employees.
The vote came after Sheriff David Reynolds made an impassioned plea for 5% raises for county police officers.
Council Vice President Mike Jessen, R-4th, was pushing for the study for several years. Councilman Mike Brickner, R-At-Large, jumped on the bandwagon this year.
Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said the study would cost about $98,000. Jessen, who is Valparaiso’s city administrator, said the city did one four years ago and plans to do it again next year.
County Prosecutor Gary Germann hired a firm last year to look at compensation for his department, Jessen reminded the council.
“You want it for next year’s budget session with time to mull and review,” County Attorney Scott McClure said, so it should begin soon. The study takes six to nine months.
“I think a wage study is an awesome idea. I think we need it,” Councilman Andy Bozak, R-At-Large, said.
“I think it’s a tool everyone has been waiting for,” McClure said. The study might also suggest ways other counties are generating money for raises.
Jessen noted the county has typically waited until the end of budget hearings to see how much is left to spend before offering across-the-board raises.
The study would take a close look at job descriptions and duties to determine how much each position should be paid. “There’s going to be some surprises in it,” McClure said, with a likelihood that some employees are significantly underpaid.
It might take a few years to bring up the salaries of underpaid employees, while any overpaid employees wouldn’t see raises in that time, he said.
Reynolds made the case for 5% raises for county police officers, noting that with fewer applying for the job, it’s even more important to be competitive with other police departments.
“You can’t compare, because we work 24/7,” with other county employees, he said.
“Do you believe that Porter County is a safe county? Look where we’re located. That doesn’t come by happenstance,” Reynolds added.
“Five percent puts us just in the ballpark with Portage and Valpo,” he said.
In July, the Board of Commissioners passed an ordinance that gives the sheriff control over how to spend a portion of the revenue from housing federal prisoners at the county jail.
For the first 50 federal inmates, the money gets split between the sheriff’s department and the rest of the county. Beyond that number, the money goes to the sheriff’s department.
When that ordinance was passed, the commissioners saw it as a way to generate money for police vehicles.
Reynolds contracted with a consultant who convinced the federal government to boost the per diem for federal prisoners to $75.
“I’m not saying that 5% won’t happen, but I think we need more time,” Jessen said.
“There’s no ‘no’ light on at the table,” Rivas told Reynolds.
In the budget hearings, the council is tasked with whittling $2.3 million in additional spending, over 2021 budgeted amounts, to $800,000.