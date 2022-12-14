Porter County Recycling & Waste Reduction District seeks citizen advisers

The Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County is accepting new applicants for its Citizen's Advisory Committee.

The county agency based out of Valparaiso promotes recycling, such as drop-off sites, compost sites, an annual Earth Day event, household hazardous-waste events and its Master Recycler program.

It's accepting applications from potential Citizen’s Advisory Committee members through Jan. 6, 2023.

Applicants have to fill out an online form at PorterCountyRecycling.org detailing their education and work history. At least one of the volunteer members must be a representative from the solid-waste industry.

The form can be found under the About Us tab of the website; scroll to the Our Governance section.

The agency is looking to add new committee members as it makes its plans for 2023.

For other information, call 219-465-3694 or visit PorterCountyRecycling.org.