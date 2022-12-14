 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
urgent

Porter County Recycling & Waste Reduction District seeks citizen advisers

George Belmore, a.k.a. Recycle Man, poses with Donna Stuckert, public education coordinator, Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County, at the Earth Day Celebration at the Porter County Expo Center in 2016.

 Susan O'Leary, The Times

The Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County is accepting new applicants for its Citizen's Advisory Committee.

The county agency based out of Valparaiso promotes recycling, such as drop-off sites, compost sites, an annual Earth Day event, household hazardous-waste events and its Master Recycler program.

It's accepting applications from potential Citizen’s Advisory Committee members through Jan. 6, 2023.

Applicants have to fill out an online form at PorterCountyRecycling.org detailing their education and work history. At least one of the volunteer members must be a representative from the solid-waste industry.

The form can be found under the About Us tab of the website; scroll to the Our Governance section.

The agency is looking to add new committee members as it makes its plans for 2023.

For other information, call 219-465-3694 or visit PorterCountyRecycling.org.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

