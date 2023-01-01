Porter County reports increase in fatal crashes in 2022, while numbers decrease in Lake and LaPorte; grants issued with hopes of improving traffic safety

In 2022, fatal car-crash numbers increased in Indiana. However, data from the Region paints a different picture.

Traffic fatalities increased by 4% in the Hoosier State between 2021 and 2022, according to Indiana State Police’s ARIES Crash Data Reporting System. Crash fatalities decreased by 6.5% in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties collectively in 2022.

However, each county reported different trends. Lake County reported a decrease, 65 fatal crashes in 2021 versus 58 in 2022. LaPorte County reported an increase, from 20 fatalities in 2021 to 22 in 2022. Porter County had the largest increase, from 14 fatalities in 2021 to 22 in 2022, according to the ARIES Crash Data reports.

The Region lost children, teachers, parents and more to fatal crashes in 2022. But with the help of national partnerships, law enforcement are aiming to reduce the number of fatal crashes in 2023.

In November, the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute awarded $661,000 to more than 30 police departments in the Region for traffic-safety efforts, according to the ICJI. The amount is part of a $5.7 million statewide grant designed to fund overtime patrols and carry out traffic-safety enforcement efforts to curb dangerous and distracted driving.

“One of the effects of the pandemic we’re still grappling with is the impact it’s had on the way people drive,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI’s executive director. “Last year was one of the deadliest we’ve seen in nearly two decades, since the early 2000s.

“It’s time we put a stop to this crisis. The extra enforcement will help, but we need every person to make responsible decisions behind the wheel.”

According to the data, 899 people were killed in traffic crashes in 2021 in Indiana. As of Dec. 31, 945 Hoosiers died in 2022 because of traffic crashes.

The grant, funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, is part of the Comprehensive Hoosier Highway Injury Reduction Program, known as CHIRP. Several traffic-safety programs exist under this category.

Lt. Ron Russo of the Hobart Police Department serves as the coordinator for the traffic-safety partnership in Lake County. He said his department will typically send out media releases ahead of the enforcement dates in the hope of curbing the frequency of the events, rather than enforcement only.

“Education and enforcement go hand in hand,” Russo said. “Knowing there is an increased presence [of police] will decrease the number of injuries and fatalities associated with car crashes.”

Among the programs are the Stop Arm Violation Enforcement, or SAVE; Click It To Live It, or CITLI; and an Operating While Intoxicated Task Force. Each program is run during a different time of the year, based on data showing which times of the year are the deadliest on the roads.

The most common violations were stop-arm violations, Russo said: drivers who illegally pass a school bus that has its red lights flashing. Lake County reported 193 such violations since October 2021.

OWI incidents typically increase around the holidays, Russo said. Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties increased patrols in December to combat drunken driving. Similar patrols are staged monthly, however, as departments conduct sobriety checkpoints to identify drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Officials send media releases ahead of time to deter drivers from operating while intoxicated.

Officers will look for all traffic offenses but will focus on actions that cause the greatest number of fatal crashes, such as OWI, distracted driving and speeding.

Russo hopes the enforcement campaigns will deter drivers from committing the offenses in the first place.

“Decreasing injuries and deaths associated with car crashes in the state of Indiana,” he said. “That is the ultimate goal of this program.”

