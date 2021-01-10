Porter County reserves funds for unpaid bills

VALPARAISO — Porter County closed the year with nearly $500,000 set aside for unpaid bills from 2020.

The funds are called “carry forward appropriations,” County Auditor Vicki Urbanik said, because the money was appropriated in 2020 and the bills just haven’t been paid yet.

In some cases, the bills arrived by the end of the year but not before the county finished paying bills in December. County Council attorney Harold Harper said the bill for a few months of his services arrived after that deadline. Harper was retained for 2021 with the same terms for his contract.

The county’s cash balance at the start of 2021 was roughly $6 million, but the encumbrances, as those unpaid bills are called, eat into that balance.

“It’s a normal process for encumbrances,” council President Jeremy Rivas said.

Urbanik said state regulators alerted the county that the council should be tracking these unpaid bills, so the council was informed last January as well.

In other business, the council voted to retain the same officers – Rivas as president and Mike Jessen as president.