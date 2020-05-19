Porter County runs short of poll workers

VALPARAISO — With the primary election just two weeks away, there still aren’t enough poll workers for Porter County.
“We may need to consolidate” polling places if there aren’t enough poll workers in time for the election, Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey told the county Board of Elections and Registration on Monday.
Indiana’s average age for poll workers is 72, which puts them in the high-risk category for COVID-19, she said.
“I think a lot of people are scared,” Bailey said.
Member Jeff Chidester said some potential poll workers changed their minds when they thought the stipend for working the polls would affect their unemployment compensation.
“The governor just changed that about two weeks ago, and that was really big for us,” Bailey said.
Because of the pandemic, election officials plan to protect workers by requiring them to wear masks. Gloves and hand sanitizer are provided also, and plastic sneeze guards have been received, too, to reduce transmission of the disease.
Voters will be instructed to use Q-tips instead of their fingers to operate the touch screens, Bailey said.
“I’ve already had a couple quit because, ‘You’re not going to tell me to wear a mask,’” said Becky Rauch, co-director of the Department of Elections and Registration.
“I got an email today that the lady quit because she didn’t want to have her temperature taken at class,” when poll workers are trained, said Sundae Schoon, the department’s director.
Training for poll workers begins Tuesday. Additional sessions will be offered through June 1, the day prior to the election, Bailey said.
An additional concern for poll workers was whether to test them for COVID-19 before and after the primary election.
“You test all the workers in the building. Why would you not want to test your poll workers?” Chidester asked.
The board voted unanimously to ask the Board of Commissioners and County Council whether there is any money to pay for the testing. If so, the election board would have to meet again to decide whether and how to implement it, President Paul Rausch said.
“I think it might be too late at that point for us to screen the workers,” board member David Bengs said.
