Porter County runs short of poll workers

VALPARAISO — With the primary election just two weeks away, there still aren’t enough poll workers for Porter County.

“We may need to consolidate” polling places if there aren’t enough poll workers in time for the election, Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey told the county Board of Elections and Registration on Monday.

Indiana’s average age for poll workers is 72, which puts them in the high-risk category for COVID-19, she said.

“I think a lot of people are scared,” Bailey said.

Member Jeff Chidester said some potential poll workers changed their minds when they thought the stipend for working the polls would affect their unemployment compensation.

“The governor just changed that about two weeks ago, and that was really big for us,” Bailey said.

Because of the pandemic, election officials plan to protect workers by requiring them to wear masks. Gloves and hand sanitizer are provided also, and plastic sneeze guards have been received, too, to reduce transmission of the disease.

Voters will be instructed to use Q-tips instead of their fingers to operate the touch screens, Bailey said.